London Is Getting A Brand New ‘Modern Links’ Course This Summer - Here’s What We Know

A brand new golf club is set to open "in the heart of London" this summer, it has been announced.

Called 'The Inspiration Club', the "modern links" course will feature "dramatically-shaped" USGA-spec greens, run-offs familiar to coastal layouts, and a plethora of bunkers. In order to protect the bent-grass greens, an initial investment of over £700,000 has been made in the bunkering alone.

It is located just 10 miles from the West End and five miles from the motorway while also sitting around seven miles away from Heathrow airport. As a result, the golf club believes it is "perfectly positioned for golf enthusiasts looking to indulge in a round before or after work in the City."

The Inspiration Club - whose Legacy course is scheduled to open in 2025 - is the third golf course owned by the Bridgedown Golf Group, following on from The Shire London - designed by Seve Ballesteros - and The West London Golf Centre.

Renowned links golf experts Mackenzie & Ebert joined the Menai-Davis team to work on the project in 2020, and the 6,610-yard layout is now preparing to open on June 1, 2024.

Discussing their newest course, director Tony Menai-Davis said: "We wanted to ensure that we had the right designer to create our vision, and the result is a golf course unlike anything London has ever seen - a modern style links.

(Image credit: The Inspiration Club)

“To experience the shapes of the greens and run offs we have here you would normally have to travel to the coast. The Inspiration offers the drama of the absolute best courses in the U.K. in sight of the capital. We are incredibly proud of The Inspiration and cannot wait to open in June.”

Meanwhile, links expert, Tom Mackenzie said: “This has been an exciting, enjoyable and unique project and, if we have done our job well, then the same should apply to playing the course. We hope that following a first trip round the course, golfers of all standards will want to return with their friends.”

The Inspiration Club say there are "a limited number of memberships now available," details of which can be found on their website at www.theinspirationclub.co.uk. Interested parties can also book a tour by emailing info@theinspirationclub.co.uk.