The World’s Northernmost Links-Style Golf Course Welcomes New Investment

The world's northernmost links-style golf course is under new ownership. Lofoten Links in Norway has received new investment from Canadian company, The Cabot Collection.

Cabot - a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations - already has properties all over the world including Scotland, St Lucia, Florida, and Canada. Most recently, the developer announced Cabot Bordeaux in the south of France - previously known as Golf Du Médoc Resor - an ideal site for golfers who also enjoy wine and other French cuisine.

Since then, Cabot has gone on to add another European property to its portfolio. Located inside the Arctic Circle and on Norway's north-west edge, Lofoten Links can claim to be the world's most northerly links layout. It has been ranked inside the world's top-100 courses by a number of reputable titles thanks to its dramatic scenery and remote coastline which provides a stunning backdrop for golfers.

The 18-hole course itself is labelled as a challenging yet rewarding design which - at certain times of the year - can be played under the midnight sun or the impressive northern lights in the fall.

Speaking about the recent investment, Ben Cowan-Dewar - CEO and co-founder of The Cabot Collection - said: "We are thrilled to join forces with Lofoten Links, a spectacular property that effortlessly aligns with our vision of delivering world-class golf and experiences across the globe’s most remarkable destinations.

A general view of Lofoten Links in Norway with the northern lights swirling above (Image credit: Cabot)

"General Manager Frode Hov is a true visionary, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of this extraordinary site.”

As well as the acclaimed golf course, Lofoten Links also offers guests the chance to experience Norway's extraordinary coastline and hospitality. Cozy, Nordic-style lodges are available alongside activities such as horseback riding, hiking, and kayaking. Plus, given the site's location, it is well-positioned to allow golfers and their friends or family a chance of witnessing the magical northern lights.