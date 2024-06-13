US Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Ludvig Aberg Makes Strong Start At Pinehurst

Refresh

The demands of Pinehurst You miss your spot hurting into the green, even by inches and you pay a huge price on Pinehurst #2. If you didn't know by now, Pinehurst No.2 demands a certain precision... at all times.

Cantlay on the move Here's how Cantlay moved to the top of the leaderboard. He's -4 alongside Pavon. Aberg has dropped back to -3 after finding himself in an awkward spot greenside at the 6th.

Cantlay joins the leaders What a putt from the American - he joins the leaders at -4. That's just the second birdie so far today at the par-3 6th. The tee shot wasn't bad either. He then gets to work on the 20-footer and judges the break perfectly.

Aberg hits the top Aberg continues to look impressive. They're saying there aren't many birdies out there - which is true - but the Swede has found five of them. He joins Pavon at the top on -4 courtesy of a birdie at the par-5 5th.

Greens to receive water That's what we're hearing. They'll get some water every night. A painful smile from Morikawa who could be racking up a bit of a number here. He's chopped out greenside and the ball has rolled back to his feet. The same happens when he tries to putt the ball up the slope. Koepka, who looked so in control early on, drops a shot and shows a bit of anguish there. He's not alone. There are some painful expressions all around.

Short game test Koepka asks his 7-iron to sit at the par-3 15th. It does not. Aberg is 11/11 for fairways, and finds another on the 4th. The Swede has looked the most impressive player out there today. Back to the par-3 6th where we find Woods. He hits a beauty over the flag but it rolls on through. It's really not easy out there. More short game skills required, maybe a putter for Woods.

Pavon remains in front Pavon avoids dropping his second shot in two holes in decent fashion- rolling in a 20-footer at the 12th. He keeps his nose in front by one.

Woods stops the rot Woods does make a birdie to stop the rot. However, no sooner does Pinehurst No.2 give you a chance on the 5th, then it looks to take one back on the 230-yard par-3 6th. Can Woods somehow get another birdie before his day his done? +2 wouldn't be a bad day's work.

Pinehurst Bites Back Pavon and Koepka both drop shots to move back to -4 and -2, respectively. Let's be honest, it didn't quite look right for a player to be at -5.

Eagle chance for Woods That's more like it. A long iron into the par-5 5th and it's a beauty. A nice two putt birdie and it'll stop the bleeding. Could do with rolling it in, mind you.

Leaderboard check Scrolling down the leaderboard and it's good to see Daniel Berger back playing after a long spell battling injury. I'd quite like to see Berger and Kjettrup playing together at the weekend. Some big names are struggling: Mickelson (+7), Theegala (+6), Thomas (+6), Dustin Johnson (+4).

Woods struggling He was joint leader early on, but he's suddenly nine shots back. On the bogey train is Woods, his latest dropped shot coming at the 4th. What he wouldn't do for an eagle at the par-5 5th. It could be a short stay in North Carolina for the 15-time Major champion.

Big Move! Pavon two clear with an eagle at 10 - jumps to -5.

Three at the top Koepka makes a very good save from the trap at 11. He's been joined at the top (-3) by Aberg and Pavon. Finau battling at the long par-4 2nd, some 508 yards. He's going to have about eight feet for par. Watching Aberg and Koepka going about their business and you could be forgiven for thinking it's not so hard out there, but everyone has their hand down, grinding.

Leader in trouble Koepka finds the sandy waste area off the 11th tee but he somehow manages to muscle that one out - how do they always do that? Pinehurst No.2's green says no, and guides the ball, which went straight at the pin, into a greenside bunker. Lucky to have not found a grassy clump with his wayward drive, unlucky not to leave himself a very makable putt.

Brooks Leads At -3 Here's Brooks Koepka rolling in that birdie at 10 to take the outright lead. Koepka became the first LIV player to win a Major when he won the PGA Championship last year. You wouldn't bet against him winning his third US Open here this week. He's got that Major strut going on and a fierce determination that we normally see from him in Major Championships.

All change at the top Well, not quite all change - Brooks is still there. In fact, he's just rolled in a birdie at 10 to take the lead by one. In behind him we have a group of five players on -2, including Edoardo Molinari. Woods, meanwhile, has slipped back at +2 with three bogeys in the space of four holes.

Willie Mack starts well (Image credit: Getty Images) Willie Mack III has also made a good start. The 35-year-old sits in the large group at -1.

Aberg in the mix (Image credit: Getty Images) Ludvig Aberg is playing in his first US Open and finds himself right up there. It's no longer a surprise. The Swede, who finished second at the Masters in April, is the real deal.

Koepka looking strong (Image credit: Getty Images) Brooks Koepka is currently leading at -2 and looking very much in control of his game.

Woods +1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Woods was grinding early but has dropped back to +1. He's found the center of the fairway down the 1st (his 10th).

Pictures from Pinehurst Time for some pictures from Pinehurst, North Carolina, where the sun in shining everything is looking rather splendid...

Elsewhere... Sahith Theegala would very much like to start his opening round again. He's started as follows: 5, 5, 6, 5, 5, 5... That's +7 through six holes. Ouch. Phil Mickelson is +5. The US Open is the one Major Lefty hasn't won and it doesn't look like he'll be getting his hands on it on Sunday.

Shipley from downtown Those trousers.... and that hair. Nice putt, Neal.

Back-to-back bogeys Woods slips to +1 after a sloppy three putt at the par-3 17th. He's seething. Frenchman Matthieu Pavon joins Koepka atop the leaderboard on -2.

Koepka to -2 Brooks does get his birdie. He's actually putting on a bit of a stripe show alongside Collin Morikawa. Sadly, Collin pulls his putt from about 3 foot rather badly. Brooks to -2 and Morikawa stays -1.

Woods back to level His first dropped shot of the day is because of an errant tee shot. He's forced to chip out sideways and can't up-and-down it from 60 yards, his 15-footer from beyond the hole just shaving the edge of the cup.

Koepka right there Brooks Koepka just misses out on an opportunity to get to -2. The LIV player is looking for a hat-trick of US Open titles this week to go with his three PGA Championships. That would tidy things up nicely. Must be annoying having an odd number of Majors.

15-way tie No sooner do we post highlights of the leader than the Swede makes his first bogey of the day, and that's now 15 players sharing the lead at -1.

Leader highlights As promised, a few highlights from your leader at -2. Aberg has made a fine start to his first US Open.

Safe par for Woods Woods cosies one up to the 15th to make a nice par from distance. If he ever decides to retire and ditch senior golf, he'd surely be quite handy on a bowls green - his feel is incredible.

15th tee , Woods, 6-iron... Woods is on to the par-3 15. Finds the putting surface, some 35 feet away. Anything on the green is good on this hole as the run off is quite severe - as Zalatoris is about to find out. Sergio Garcia is going along nicely at -1 and there are a few other notable names on the leaderboard, including Cantlay and Finau (also both -1).

A word on the crowds... They're the knowledgable type here, the type you get at The Open. Polite applause, a few oohs and aahs when the players miss in the wrong places. It's making for a terrific atmosphere early on here. Woods misses a good opportunity at the 14th to get to -2, millimetres wide after a decent approach.

Another eagle on 5 Corey Conners makes eagle on 5. This is a hole players are really going to need to take advantage of by the looks of it.

Woods grinds out par After a sloppy putt from off the green, Woods cleans up again from mid range. Two loose irons could have cost him there but he grinds out pars. He stays at -1 and heads to the 14th tee (his fifth) where we've already seen a couple of eagles. It's another good drive, too. Someone called Ludvig Aberg, meanwhile, hit the top (-2). More on him shortly...

Pinehurst being Pinehurst The difference between a birdie putt and a bunker shot is merely a matter of inches at Pinehurst No. 2. pic.twitter.com/yQfeKh0nlpJune 13, 2024

Feature group all long The early feature group of Fitzpatrick, Woods and Zalatoris have all gone through the back of the 13th. It will be interesting to see how they play their third shots - there are many different options. None of them are in what you'd call big trouble. For the club golfer with chipping yips, it might be a different story. Tie lies, fast greens... I'm putting all day long. This is going to be one of the most entertaining aspects of this week. I find myself almost willing these guys to miss the greens - great to watch.