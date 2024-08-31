How The 2024 Tour Championship Leaderboard Would Look Without The Staggered Start

It's no secret that the format for the PGA Tour's final event of the season has caused mixed reactions over the years, with viewers and golf fans unsure whether it's a good, and fair, system of deciding the winner.

Going into the Tour Championship at East Lake, we see a staggered start whereby the FedEx Cup points' leader after the first two playoff events begins with a score of 10-under. From there, the player in second starts at eight-under, the third at seven-under, the fourth at six-under, the fifth at five-under, 6th-10th at four-under,11th-15th at three-under, 16th-20th at two-under, 21st-25th at one-under and 26th-30th at even par.

The staggered system is designed and aims to reward players for their performance over the season and, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler sitting at the top, you could argue that it is serving its purpose.

However, going into the weekend at East Lake Golf Club, the two-time Major winner is four clear of Collin Morikawa and five shots clear of nearest FedEx Cup challenger, Xander Schauffele. What's more, Scheffler is nine shots clear of a three-way tie for fourth, meaning that, going into the weekend, the winner is likely going to come from the top three.

So, if the staggered system wasn't in place, how would the Tour Championship leaderboard look? Would it, in fact, be closer and would Scheffler be leading? Well, below, we have provided you with the current leaderboard and the leaderboard without the staggered start, to see how it stacks up.

Current Tour Championship Leaderboard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Starting Score Current Score Rounds (Par 71) Position Scottie Scheffler -10 -21 65, 66 1st Collin Morikawa -4 -17 66, 63 2nd Xander Schauffele -8 -16 70, 64 3rd Sahith Theegala -3 -12 67, 66 T4th Wyndham Clark -4 -12 67, 67 Row 5 - Cell 4 Adam Scott -3 -12 66, 67 Row 6 - Cell 4 Sam Burns -4 -11 67, 68 7th Tony Finau -3 -9 70, 66 T8th Hideki Matsuyama -7 -9 70, 70 Row 9 - Cell 4 Ludvig Aberg -5 -8 71, 68 T10th Sungjae Im -3 -8 69, 68 Row 11 - Cell 4 Rory McIlroy -4 -8 69, 69 Row 12 - Cell 4 Taylor Pendrith -1 -8 66, 69 Row 13 - Cell 4 Shane Lowry -3 -7 69, 69 T14th Matthieu Pavon -1 -7 67, 69 Row 15 - Cell 4 Justin Thomas E -7 66, 69 Row 16 - Cell 4 Patrick Cantlay -4 -7 69, 70 Row 17 - Cell 4 Tommy Fleetwood -1 -6 70, 67 T18th Aaron Rai E -6 66, 70 Row 19 - Cell 4 Russell Henley -2 -6 67, 71 Row 20 - Cell 4 Akshay Bhatia -2 -5 70, 69 T21st Tom Hoge E -5 69, 68 Row 22 - Cell 4 Sepp Straka -1 -5 68, 70 Row 23 - Cell 4 Keegan Bradley -6 -5 69, 74 Row 24 - Cell 4 Byeong Hun An -2 -4 69, 71 T25th Robert MacIntyre -2 -4 69, 71 Row 26 - Cell 4 Viktor Hovland -2 -4 69, 71 Row 27 - Cell 4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout E -2 71, 69 28th Billy Horschel -1 -1 73, 69 29th Chris Kirk E +2 70, 74 30th

Adjusted Tour Championship Leaderboard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Score Rounds (Par 71) Position Collin Morikawa -13 66, 63 1st Scottie Scheffler -11 66, 63 2nd Sahith Theegala -9 67, 66 T3rd Adam Scott -9 66, 67 Row 4 - Cell 3 Xander Schauffele -8 70, 64 T5th Wyndham Clark -8 67, 67 Row 6 - Cell 3 Sam Burns -7 67, 68 T7th Taylor Pendrith -7 66, 69 Row 8 - Cell 3 Justin Thomas -7 66,69 Row 9 - Cell 3 Tony Finau -6 70, 66 T10th Matthieu Pavon -6 67, 69 Row 11 - Cell 3 Aaron Rai -6 66, 70 Row 12 - Cell 3 Sungjae Im -5 69, 68 T13th Tommy Fleetwood -5 70, 67 Row 14 - Cell 3 Tom Hoge -5 69, 68 Row 15 - Cell 3 Rory McIlroy -4 69, 69 T16th Shane Lowry -4 69, 69 Row 17 - Cell 3 Russell Henley -4 67, 71 Row 18 - Cell 3 Sepp Straka -4 68, 70 Row 19 - Cell 3 Ludvig Aberg -3 71, 68 T20th Patrick Cantlay -3 69, 70 Row 21 - Cell 3 Akshay Bhatia -3 70, 69 Row 22 - Cell 3 Hideki Matsuyama -2 70, 70 T23rd Byeong Hun An -2 69, 71 Row 24 - Cell 3 Robert MacIntyre -2 69, 71 Row 25 - Cell 3 Viktor Hovland -2 69, 71 Row 26 - Cell 3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 71, 69 Row 27 - Cell 3 Billy Horschel E 73, 69 28th Keegan Bradley +1 69, 74 29th Chris Kirk +2 70, 74 30th

So, what are the notable differences? Well, to begin with, Morikawa would hold a two-shot advantage over Scheffler, with a six shot swing taking place. Aside from that, the top six would remain largely unchanged, aside from Schauffele dropping behind both Theegala and Scott.

Amongst the movers up the board are Thomas and Pendrith, whose seven under scores would take them from 14th and 10th to seventh position alongside Burns. Other big movers would be Pavon and Rai, who would move from 14th and 18th into a share of 10th spot.

On the opposite end of the scale, the big fallers would include Matsuyama, who would drop from eighth to 23rd, whilst Aberg would go from 10th to 20th on the leaderboard.