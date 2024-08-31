How The 2024 Tour Championship Leaderboard Would Look Without The Staggered Start

Going into the weekend, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads the Tour Championship but, without the staggered start, would it look any different?

Collin Morikawa hits a tee shot in front of a Tour Championship board
Matt Cradock
By
published

It's no secret that the format for the PGA Tour's final event of the season has caused mixed reactions over the years, with viewers and golf fans unsure whether it's a good, and fair, system of deciding the winner.

Going into the Tour Championship at East Lake, we see a staggered start whereby the FedEx Cup points' leader after the first two playoff events begins with a score of 10-under. From there, the player in second starts at eight-under, the third at seven-under, the fourth at six-under, the fifth at five-under, 6th-10th at four-under,11th-15th at three-under, 16th-20th at two-under, 21st-25th at one-under and 26th-30th at even par.

The staggered system is designed and aims to reward players for their performance over the season and, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler sitting at the top, you could argue that it is serving its purpose.

However, going into the weekend at East Lake Golf Club, the two-time Major winner is four clear of Collin Morikawa and five shots clear of nearest FedEx Cup challenger, Xander Schauffele. What's more, Scheffler is nine shots clear of a three-way tie for fourth, meaning that, going into the weekend, the winner is likely going to come from the top three.

So, if the staggered system wasn't in place, how would the Tour Championship leaderboard look? Would it, in fact, be closer and would Scheffler be leading? Well, below, we have provided you with the current leaderboard and the leaderboard without the staggered start, to see how it stacks up.

Current Tour Championship Leaderboard

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerStarting ScoreCurrent ScoreRounds (Par 71)Position
Scottie Scheffler-10-2165, 661st
Collin Morikawa-4-1766, 632nd
Xander Schauffele-8-1670, 643rd
Sahith Theegala-3 -1267, 66T4th
Wyndham Clark-4-1267, 67Row 5 - Cell 4
Adam Scott-3-1266, 67Row 6 - Cell 4
Sam Burns-4-1167, 687th
Tony Finau-3-970, 66T8th
Hideki Matsuyama-7-970, 70Row 9 - Cell 4
Ludvig Aberg-5 -8 71, 68T10th
Sungjae Im-3-869, 68Row 11 - Cell 4
Rory McIlroy-4 -869, 69Row 12 - Cell 4
Taylor Pendrith-1 -866, 69Row 13 - Cell 4
Shane Lowry-3-769, 69T14th
Matthieu Pavon-1-767, 69Row 15 - Cell 4
Justin ThomasE-766, 69Row 16 - Cell 4
Patrick Cantlay-4-769, 70Row 17 - Cell 4
Tommy Fleetwood-1-670, 67T18th
Aaron RaiE-666, 70Row 19 - Cell 4
Russell Henley-2-667, 71Row 20 - Cell 4
Akshay Bhatia-2-570, 69T21st
Tom HogeE-569, 68Row 22 - Cell 4
Sepp Straka-1-568, 70Row 23 - Cell 4
Keegan Bradley-6-569, 74Row 24 - Cell 4
Byeong Hun An-2-469, 71T25th
Robert MacIntyre-2-469, 71Row 26 - Cell 4
Viktor Hovland-2-469, 71Row 27 - Cell 4
Christiaan BezuidenhoutE-271, 6928th
Billy Horschel-1-173, 6929th
Chris KirkE+270, 7430th

Adjusted Tour Championship Leaderboard

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerScoreRounds (Par 71)Position
Collin Morikawa-1366, 631st
Scottie Scheffler-1166, 632nd
Sahith Theegala-967, 66T3rd
Adam Scott-966, 67Row 4 - Cell 3
Xander Schauffele-8 70, 64T5th
Wyndham Clark-867, 67Row 6 - Cell 3
Sam Burns-767, 68T7th
Taylor Pendrith-766, 69Row 8 - Cell 3
Justin Thomas-766,69Row 9 - Cell 3
Tony Finau-670, 66T10th
Matthieu Pavon-667, 69Row 11 - Cell 3
Aaron Rai-666, 70Row 12 - Cell 3
Sungjae Im-569, 68T13th
Tommy Fleetwood-570, 67Row 14 - Cell 3
Tom Hoge-5 69, 68Row 15 - Cell 3
Rory McIlroy-469, 69T16th
Shane Lowry-469, 69Row 17 - Cell 3
Russell Henley-467, 71Row 18 - Cell 3
Sepp Straka-468, 70Row 19 - Cell 3
Ludvig Aberg-371, 68T20th
Patrick Cantlay-369, 70Row 21 - Cell 3
Akshay Bhatia-370, 69Row 22 - Cell 3
Hideki Matsuyama-270, 70T23rd
Byeong Hun An-269, 71Row 24 - Cell 3
Robert MacIntyre-269, 71Row 25 - Cell 3
Viktor Hovland-269, 71Row 26 - Cell 3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout-271, 69Row 27 - Cell 3
Billy HorschelE73, 6928th
Keegan Bradley+169, 7429th
Chris Kirk+270, 7430th

So, what are the notable differences? Well, to begin with, Morikawa would hold a two-shot advantage over Scheffler, with a six shot swing taking place. Aside from that, the top six would remain largely unchanged, aside from Schauffele dropping behind both Theegala and Scott.

Amongst the movers up the board are Thomas and Pendrith, whose seven under scores would take them from 14th and 10th to seventh position alongside Burns. Other big movers would be Pavon and Rai, who would move from 14th and 18th into a share of 10th spot.

On the opposite end of the scale, the big fallers would include Matsuyama, who would drop from eighth to 23rd, whilst Aberg would go from 10th to 20th on the leaderboard.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

