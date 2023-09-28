Ryder Cup Pairings Announced At Rome Opening Ceremony: Live Updates

Refresh

This has been very video-heavy so far. We are now being introduced to the USA side not in person but by video.

No-one has appeared on stage yet apart from our host and the singer. The latest set of videos does has some golf interspersed with the talking heads.

Live music has crept in to the staging golf tournaments, a process accelerated by LIV Golf. The Solheim Cup opening ceremony had a Queen tribute act, and players were welcomed on the tee with their own song. Did feel for some poor soul out on the course just about to hit their putt when a blast of music settling over a putt only to have a burst of music drift across the course.

We start with a brief introduction from host Mellssa Satta, who seems to be wearing a jacket a least one size too large for her and then we have some live music. The live music at this opening ceremony is being provided by singer-songwriter Tom Grennan.

Tiger conundrum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The USA side has announced that Tiger Woods will be at home during the Ryder Cup, but available for consultation by the captain. On the face of it, this seems bonkers. The captain has five vice captains, 12 players and 12 caddies to consult, but instead he has an arrangement whereby he can ask advice of someone who isn’t there, hasn’t been part of the team meetings, hasn’t watched the practice rounds, hasn’t... etc etc.

Maybe Zach Johnson has no intention of phoning him, but Tiger Woods has to be part of the narrative somehow, part of golfing patriotic America dealing with the legacy of Tiger Woods The Ryder Cup golfer. However way you to try to dodge it, USA had, in Tiger Woods the best player of his generation. But they also had someone seemingly so focused on individual success that playing for his country failed to inspire him. Certainly he did not do that well at it.

He played in 8 Ryder Cups and USA lost 7 of them. In terms of his own matches, he played 37, won 13, lost 21 and drew 3. Or put in another way, he won 39% of the points available to him. By way of comparison, in those eight Ryder Cups, in the games not involving Woods, the USA won 53% of the points.

Maybe the idea is that Zach Johnson will say “Get Tiger on the line and ask him what he would do in this situation so we know to do the opposite.”

Actually Johnson said: “He is a great resource. He's very invested in Team USA, very invested in how we navigate year in and year out Team USA because the guy is patriotic, he wants to win, he's got experience and, shocker, he's the best player in whatever decades. Thankfully, he's an American. He is red white and blue, through and through.”

Perhaps it’s that Tiger 2.0 has changed his attitude to the Ryder Cup? Davis Love III, who picked Tiger as as a vice captain for the 2016 Cup said: “There were past teams where we showed up, figured out the pairings when we got there and then had to decide who was going to hit the tee shot on odd and even holes. Tiger was putting together potential pairings eight months before Hazeltine. Based on the strategy of the course, he had already picked out which holes which players would tee off on. Six months before those matches, he was making pairings based on good weather and bad weather situations."

So why did Woods underperform so in the Ryder Cup? One teammate said: “Tiger expected too much of his partner; his partner expected too much of him. Both disappointed the other.”

Phil Mickelson who twice partnered Woods reckoned: “When you'd be partnered with him, you'd let him do all the work because he's so good. And you don't get focused on your own game and play your best golf.” Woods did do better as a solo act – in singles he won 4 of his 8 matches, losing two.

Mark Calcavecchia, who played one match with Woods, reckoned the problem was more to do with the pair playing with the ball Tiger liked. “That ball he used spun a lot and went nowhere. It was hard for guys to get used to that in one match. I never understood why he didn't just use a Titleist, as it would be easier for his partner. Let's face it, Tiger could play anything.”