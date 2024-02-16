Genesis Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Rory McIlroy Off To Hot Start At Riviera

Refresh

SCHEFFLER CLIMBING The World No.1 is up to T5 and within five of Jason Day after his second consecutive birdie. He stuck it to just 4ft on the 172 yard par 3 6th and slotted it home for a 2.

CUT WATCH From six players outside the line earlier, there's now 17! Tiger Woods is currently outside of the line, as is Rory McIlroy despite him being two-under for the day. Going to be very interesting to see who misses - and how many miss.

JASON DAY TO 10 The former World No.1 rolls in a 9-footer on the 10th after a superb pitch on the tricky, drivable par 4. He becomes the first man to double-digits under-par this week.

SCHEFFLER'S CHIP-IN Scheffler's having no luck with the putter, but he doesn't need it... pic.twitter.com/q8756jLtNCFebruary 16, 2024 See more

SCHEFFLER CHIPS IN The World No.1 is having no luck with the flat stick, but he didn't need it at the 5th where he chipped in from just off the green. He's up to four-under now.

LIST BACK TO THE TOP Luke List holes from 7ft on the 10th to re-join Jason Day at the top of the leaderboard. The pair are leading the field by two strokes as things stand.

DAY TURNS IN THREE-UNDER The Australian heads to the iconic drivable 10th hole after a superb 32 (-3) to start his day. He's at nine-under and leading on his own. (Image credit: Getty Images)

BIRDIE FOR MCILROY The World No.2 picks up his second birdie of the day on the third hole, where he rolls in a 20-footer, and he's back to even par for the tournament. He's inside the cut line and back charging up the leaderboard. You love to see it.

COOL TIGER SHIRT ON SHOW Woods is out in just over 1hr 30mins. Shirt of the day so far at Riviera pic.twitter.com/MyGrAFHIQTFebruary 16, 2024 See more

ZALATORIS FALLS BACK The American has had a sloppy finish to his front nine, ending bogey-bogey to fall back from six-under to four-under.

JASON DAY TAKES THE OUTRIGHT LEAD Day makes gets to three-under for the day, stuffing a wedge to within 5ft on the 8th hole and he rolls it in to reach nine-under-par.

BIG UP-AND-DOWN FROM RORY McIlroy was in the greenside bunker left on the 2nd and played a delightful splash shot to around 6-8ft and duly holed it to stay at +2. That should feel like a big momentum gain there.

MCILROY STRUGGLING ON 2 Rory has pulled his approach left on the 2nd and it looks nasty. Not sure if he's in the bunker or the thick rough but either way he'll have a delicate shot ahead to a green sat above him with little room to work with.

WYNDHAM CLARK'S OPENING EAGLE Imagine starting your round by draining a 44-foot eagle putt.@Wyndham_Clark did that. pic.twitter.com/hrgNeRNhQLFebruary 16, 2024 See more

CUT WATCH McIlroy is now inside the cut line and get this, there are currently SIX players projected to miss the cut.

WYNDHAM CLARK EAGLES THE 1ST The US Open champ holes a monster eagle putt on the 1st from 45ft! Can McIlroy do the same? No, but it's a birdie and he's back to +2.

BEAUTIFUL BIRDIE FROM TOMMY Tommy Fleetwood - THE best player yet to win on the PGA Tour - makes a stunning birdie at the tricky 2nd to move into the top 20. He's one of the game's best ball strikers and Riviera is a ball striker's paradise. Maybe Fleetwood could have himself a good weekend. Birdie from the rough.@TommyFleetwood1 reels it in close @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/IWjncPgBgxFebruary 16, 2024 See more

BRILLIANT SHOT FROM MCILROY Rory McIlroy will have a very good look at eagle on the 1st to put himself back inside the cut line straight away. From 214 yards away, he hit a laser long iron to just 13ft.

TIGER HAS ARRIVED Woods is on-site and it's going to be interesting seeing how he copes physically today after revealing he was suffering with back spasms late in his first round. Good morning, Tiger. pic.twitter.com/NEP9MiIFGMFebruary 16, 2024 See more

RORY MCILROY IS OFF The big group of Rory McIlroy (+3), Wyndham Clark (E) and Max Homa (+2). Clark and McIlroy both miss the ultra-narrow fairway to the right before Homa pulls it left. No worries though, as it's a very reachable par 5 and also the easiest hole on the golf course.

CUT LINE WATCH Yes, there is a cut at the Genesis Invitational this week - apparently some players didn't even realise. Not many players will be going home early though, as the top 50 and ties make it through from the 70-man field. At the moment there are just EIGHT players outside of the cut line. Those eight names include Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

FAMOUS RIVIERA MEMBERS (Image credit: Getty Images) The host venue for the Genesis Invitational is one of the most prestigious in LA - and there are some very famous people to hold memberships at the club. Tom Brady, Adam Sandler and Larry David to name a few!

SCHEFFLER TEES OFF - CAN HE HOLE SOME PUTTS TODAY? The World No.1 had yet another incredible ball striking day yesterday but had yet another frustrating day on the greens. He was three-under-par and had ten birdie looks inside 15ft but ranked 69th in the 70-man field in putting, losing 2.572 strokes on the field.

LUKE LIST PUTTING THE LIGHTS OUT The co-leader made well over 200ft of putts yesterday - and he's bogey-free two-under after six already today. Yesterday, Luke List made 224 feet of putts which is the most by any player in a single round on TOUR this season. Today, he rolls in an 8-foot birdie on the first. (H/T @JustinRayGolf) pic.twitter.com/kELTV1BID8February 16, 2024 See more

JASON DAY'S EAGLE AT THE 1ST The former World No.1 finds himself co-leading at the moment, thanks to an eagle 3 at the first hole following on from his 65 yesterday. One hole, one eagle 💥@JDayGolf is your leader @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/o3cV48goCTFebruary 16, 2024 See more

GENESIS INVITATIONAL TEE TIMES - COMING UP SOON... ET (GMT) 12.13pm (5.13pm): Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler 12.25pm (5.25pm): Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa 12.37pm (5.37pm): Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery 12.49pm (5.49pm): Nicolai Hojgard, Chase Johnson

Nicolai Hojgard, Chase Johnson 1.01pm (6.01pm): Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin 1.13pm (6.13pm): Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk 1.25pm (6.25pm): Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im 1.42pm (6.42pm): Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English 1.54pm (6.54pm): Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, JT Poston

Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, JT Poston 2.06pm (7.06pm): Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy 2.18pm (7.18pm): Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young 2.30pm (7.30pm): Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns 2.42pm (7.42pm): Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth 2.54pm (7.54pm): Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland 3.06pm (8.06pm): Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

RORY MCILROY OUT SOON Rory McIlroy goes out in around 15 minutes' time, and boy does he have some work to do today. The World No.2 shot +3 yesterday but was five-over for his last four holes - a disastrous finish after a very solid start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

HOW TO WATCH THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL In the US: ET: 4.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock) In the UK: GMT: 3.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

WHAT TIME IS TIGER WOODS TEEING OFF? Tiger Woods goes out in just under three hours' time at 11.54am local, 2.54pm ET and 7.54pm GMT. He's out with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland again.