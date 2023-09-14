How To Watch BMW PGA Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch BMW PGA Championship live stream 2023

All 12 members of the European Cup team are teeing it up at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in the European Tour's traditional flagship tournament.

To ensure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a BMW PGA Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

The PGA Championship is one of the most important tournaments on the European Tour. It used to be, and still is to an extent, described at the European Tour’s flagship event. But now it shares equal billing with the Abu Dhabi Championship, the Dubai Desert Classic, the Scottish Open and the DP World Tour Championship as one of the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series events.

European Ryder Cup captain and two-time winner of this event, Luke Donald, is playing along with all but one of his vice captains and all of his Ryder Cup team. Donald was keen to get all his players together before the Ryder Cup, so had asked all his team to play at Wentworth.

The defending champion, Shane Lowry, is a member of that team. So, too, are last year’s runners-up Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Lowry comes into the event having rediscovered some top form at the Irish Open, where he came joint third.

Originally called the British PGA Championship, the PGA Championship was founded in 1955 by the Professional Golfers' Association. It used to be moved around some top venues, including the West Course at Wentworth, but since 1984 it has found a permanent home at Wentworth, where the European Tour’s headquarters are.

The tournament used to be held in the Spring, but when the US PGA moved its Championship to the Spring, the Wentworth event was moved to the autumn. Weekend general admission tickets sold out well in advance and more than 100,000 spectators are expected throughout the week

If you're looking to watch a BMW PGA Championship live stream, the article below will tell you how to view the latest DP World tournament.

How To Watch 2023 BMW PGA Championship Live Stream From The US

All times ET

Thursday, September 14: 7am-1pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 15: 7am-1pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 16: 7am-1pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, September 17: 7am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Irish Open. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

How To Watch 2023 BMW PGA Championship Live Stream From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to set up and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

How To Watch 2023 BMW PGA Championship Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Thursday, September 14: 8.30am-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, September 15: 8.30am-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, September 16: 8.30am-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, September 17: 8.30am-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking to sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £22 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How to Watch 2023 BMW PGA Championship Live Stream From Australia

All times AEST

Thursday, September 14: 5.30pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, September 15: 5.30pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, September 16: 5pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, September 17: 5pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Watching the PGA Championship in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Surrey here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their live stream of choice.

2023 BMW PGA Championship tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected groups and tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST):

12.40am/3/30am/8.40am/5.40pm Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland 12.50am/3.50am/8.50am/5.50pm Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel 1am/4am/9am/6pm Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka

Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka 1.30am/4.30am/9.30am/6.30pm Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari

Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari 1.40am/4.40am/12.40pm/6.40pm Jon Rahm, Nicolai Højgaard, Tyrrell Hatton

Jon Rahm, Nicolai Højgaard, Tyrrell Hatton 1.50am/4.50am/12.50pm/6.50pm Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.