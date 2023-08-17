How To Watch BMW Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay are both aiming for hat tricks
How To Watch a BMW Championship Live Stream 2023
The BMW Championship is the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Fifty golfers have made it thus far, and 30 will go to play the Tour Championship at East Lake at which The FedExCup itself will be awarded.
To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a BMW Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee time information.
|Dates: August 17-20
|Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, Illinois
|TV channel: Golf Channel, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch every session: ESPN+ ($9.99/m)
|Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
Lucas Glover goes into the BMW Championship following back-to-back wins with the chance to be only the third man since 2004 to get a hat trick of titles. Jon Rahm had a chance to achieve this earlier this season after wins at The Sentry and The American Express but came T7 next time out. For Glover it is a remarkable rise up the FedEx standings. Coming to to the last event before the playoffs he was well outside the top 70 qualifying places; now he is 4th with only Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy above him.
Rahm, top of the rankings, won the BMW Championship the last time that it was played at this year’s venue, Olympia Fields’ North Course, when in the fourth round he set the course record of 64. But Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion. He is on for his own hat trick as he also won it in 2021. He lies fifth in the FedEx rankings after losing in a playoff to Glover at the St Jude Championship last week.
In 2020 Rahm and Dustin Johnson had tied after 72 holes on a four under par. Rahm won the sudden-death playoff by sinking a 66ft birdie putt on the first extra hole.
Olympia Fields has hosted four men’s Majors, the first of which was in 1925, the PGA Championship and won by Walter Hagen. Johnny Farrell win the US Open here in 1928 with a score of 10 over; Jerry Barber won the PGA Championship of 1961 at three under and Jim Furyk the 2003 US Open at eight under.
If you're looking to watch a BMW Championship live stream, the article below will tell you how to view the latest PGA Tour tournament.
How To Watch BMW Championship Live Stream From The US
All times ET
Thursday, August 17: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Friday, August 18: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday, August 19: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)
Sunday, August 20: 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (CBS)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the BMW Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.
No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.
For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.
The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.
Watch every session on ESPN Plus
Watch BMW Championship live stream on ESPN Plus ($9.99/m)
Less than $10 per month buys you every single minute of PGA Tour golf this season. Watch the main tournament feed or stay locked on featured course holes or high profile groups. The decision is yours. ESPN Plus also includes action from MLB, NFL, UFC and soccer from all over the world too.
How To Watch A BMW Championship Live Stream From Outside Your Country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months absolutely free.
Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN
Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
How To Watch BMW Championship Live Stream From The UK
All times BST
Thursday, August 17: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, August 18: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, August 19: 6.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, August 20: 4.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky SportsChannels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
How to Watch BMW Championship Live Stream From Australia
All times AEST
Friday, August 18 (Round 1): 12am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Saturday, August 19 (Round 2): 12.30am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Saturday, August 19 (Round 3): 10.30pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Sunday, August 20 (Round 4): 10.30pm-7am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can check out Fox Sports, which broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Illinois here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.
It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home, if they use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.
BMW Championship tee times and groups: Round 1
Selected pairings and tee times (PDT/EDT/BST/AEST):
- 7.54am/10.54am/3.54pm/12.54am(Fri) Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
- 8.10am/11.10am/4.10pm/1.10am(Fri) Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover
- 8.21am/11.21am/4.21pm/1.21am(Fri) Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8.27am/11.27am/6.27pm/3.27am(Fri) Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
- 8.38am/11.38am/6.38pm/3.38am(Fri) Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
