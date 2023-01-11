LIV Players Have To Accept There Are Sacrifices - Adam Scott
The Australian says LIV Golf players slipping down the world rankings need to accept the consequences
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Adam Scott has explained that LIV Golf players who miss out on tournaments because of issues with their world ranking have to accept the situation.
LIV Golf players know more than most the impact of not having a regular schedule of OWGR tournaments to draw from. However, as well as issues including eligibility for Majors in doubt, another consideration is Olympic qualification. Even World No.3 Cameron Smith could miss out on the Australian Olympic team for next year's Games in Paris if his OWGR slips too far, but that’s something his compatriot Adam Scott thinks he should be aware of, even though it would be unfortunate for him and the team.
Scott, who is preparing to play in the Sony Open in Hawaii, said: “I think it would be unfortunate. However, again, like everyone said, they’ve made their decisions, and some of those decisions - well, that decision may come with some sacrifice in the short or long term. In the short term, it was sacrificing the ability to have world ranking points. If they didn’t know that, then they’re realising that’s the case at the moment. So I think it would be unfortunate, yes, for Australia and their team.”
Scott appears to have weighed up the pros and cons of joining LIV Golf for many months. Almost a year ago, he admitted the schedule is very appealing, and then declared it was not pure evil as recently as September. He has since said he harbours ambitions of winning more Majors, which appears to have left him focused on his PGA Tour career, at least for the time being.
According to Scott, though, his compatriots who have left for LIV Golf seem to have been more emphatic on their reasons for joining – regardless of where it left their eligibility for other tournaments. He said: “Cam also made these decisions as did Leish [Marc Leishman] and Matt Jones and any other Aussie who has gone on there. There may be some sacrifice. Seems like they’re OK with living with that mostly, at least the Aussies seem that way."
Smith and Leishman were in the Australian Olympic team for the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, the men’s team finished well outside of the medals reckoning, with Xander Schauffele claiming gold for the USA.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How INFINITUM Has Become A Major Player In European Golf
The Costa Dorada venue is home to a trio of stunning courses
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Gear Of The Week: Best New Drivers Of 2023?
On this episode of the Gear Of The Week show, the team discusses in detail the new launches from TaylorMade, Cobra and Ping
By Dan Parker • Published