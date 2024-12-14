LIV Golf Responds Following Rules Incident At Promotions Event

Like any sport, there are pivotal moments that play a big part in the outcome or result. At the end of the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions Event on Friday, that's exactly what transpired.

With just 20 players qualifying for the 36-hole event on Saturday, we were forced into a playoff featuring numerous players. One of those was Ollie Schniederjans who, eventually, came out on top to book his spot in the Saturday showdown.

However, it wasn't as simple as that, especially when the American was given a free drop which caused a slight talking point online. Now though, LIV Golf have responded to the incident, releasing a statement on X/Twitter.

The statement reads: "On the third hole of the Friday playoff, Ollie Schniederjans's tee shot came to rest against the earthen wall that separates the desert and rough. The Model Local Rule that had been adopted for the week is as follows:

"Abnormal course conditions/immovable obstructions - Rule: 16.1 Earthen Walls: Between the grass and desert is ground under repair if the ball touches or when it interferes with the players area of intended swing, free relief is under Rule 16.1, but interference doesn't exist if the earthen wall interferes with only the players stance.

"Schniederjans took his nearest point of complete relief from the wall and dropped correctly within one club length, remaining in the general area."

Schniederjans carded rounds of 66 and 71 on Saturday to finish in a share of fourth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the break after his round, Schniederjans stated: “I was assuming I was getting relief, but I hadn’t been in that spot all week. That was obviously a great break.”

Certainly, it was a great break for the American, who then went on to shoot five-under on Saturday to finish in a share of fourth overall. Although he missed out on the LIV Golf spot, which went to Chieh-po Lee, Schniederjans did claim one of the International Series spots.

In 2024, Schniederjans made just 16 Korn Ferry Tour starts but, thanks to finishing inside the top 10 on the Promotions Event, he now qualifies for all 10 Internationals Series tournaments on the Asian Tour.