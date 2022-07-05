LIV Golf Portland Winner Branden Grace Added To Scottish Open Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Branden Grace has joined fellow LIV Golf players Ian Poulter, Justin Harding and Adrian Otaegui in the Scottish Open field, despite originally being banned from the event by the DP World Tour.

The South African, winner of the recent LIV Golf Portland Invitational including the $4m individual first prize, was a surprise addition to this week's Scottish Open field a day after it was revealed that Poulter, Harding and Otaegui had their bans "temporarily stayed."

It's unknown whether Grace went through the same process and/or whether more LIV Golf players are doing the same - it may be that it is too late for any more players to join the field. Grace is paired with Ian Poulter for the first two days at the Renaissance Club, with Harding and Otaegui also out in a two ball, going off first at 7.15am on Thursday morning.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

Some may say that the DP World Tour is being 'petty' by putting the four LIV Golfers out together in separate two balls but they were late additions to the field, which increased beyond its original 156 number.

The DP World Tour also grouped the LIV Golf players together two weeks ago at the BMW International Open, where Kaymer, Larrazabal and Canter played as a three, Garcia was with Oosthuizen and Wiesberger, and Otaegui, Ormsby and Bekker were grouped together.

Following the reversal of the bans involving Poulter, Harding and Otaegui, DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley said he was "disappointed" and also said the Tour will be making further comment following the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, which has now concluded.

“I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today’s hearing, but will abide by the decision," Pelley said. "It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate.