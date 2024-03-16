LIV Golf Leaderboard At International Series Macau - Seven LIV Players Sit Inside The Top 14
John Catlin leads going into the final round, but the likes of Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak and Lucas Herbert are only a few shots back
Coming into the International Series Macau event, over 15 players from the LIV Golf League were featuring and, with 18 holes remaining, many of them still remain in contention at Macau Golf and Country Club.
On Saturday, the news belonged to John Catlin, who became the first player to shoot 59 on the Asian Tour, as the American takes a two shot lead into Sunday. However, a number of LIV players are in pursuit, with Jason Kokrak in second at 16-under and Lucas Herbert three back at 15-under.
Along with the Smash GC and Ripper GC duo, Patrick Reed sits at 13-under, whilst Asian Tour Order of Merit leader, Carlos Ortiz, is 14-under and four back of Catlin. Ortiz is looking to add to his International Series Oman win in February.
Other names who sit inside the top 15 include Andy Ogletree, who secured his LIV Golf spot by topping the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2023. He is joined by 4Aces GC's Pat Perez and upcoming star David Puig.
Puig has already claimed two Asian Tour titles in the last six months, his first being at the International Series Singapore and his second in Malaysia in February. It's a big week for Puig because, if he wins, he will move closer to the top 100 and potentially earn a spot at the PGA Championship.
A few LIV players who missed the cut include Harold Varner III and Graeme McDowell. Along with the duo, Anthony Kim missed his first professional cut in 12 years, after firing 74 and 70 to comfortably miss the cut in Macau as he continues his return to competitive golf.
Below, we have listed the LIV Golf leaderboard in Macau as of Saturday afternoon. Catlin will start at 18-under-par and two shots clear of Kokrak with 18 holes remaining.
LIV GOLF THIRD ROUND LEADERBOARD AT INTERNATIONAL SERIES MACAU
- 2nd Jason Kokrak (-16)
- T3rd Lucas Herbert (-15)
- T5th Carlos Ortiz (-14)
- T8th Patrick Reed, Andy Ogletree, Pat Perez, David Puig (-13)
- T19th Kalle Samooja (-11)
- T28th Mito Pereira (-10)
- T33rd Sergio Garcia (-9)
- T49th Hudson Swafford, Ian Poulter (-7)
- T60th Kieran Vincent (-5)
LIV GOLFERS WHO MISSED THE CUT AT INTERNATIONAL SERIES MACAU
- Harold Varner III (-3)
- Graeme McDowell (+2)
- Eugenio Chacarra, Anthony Kim (+4)
- Danny Lee (+5)
- Sebastian Munoz (Withdrew after Round One)
