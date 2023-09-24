LIV Golf Introduces New Scoring Procedure At Chicago Event
The league has never been afraid to move away from convention, with their new scorecard signing process being introduced in Chicago
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Never afraid to divert from the sport’s traditional past, LIV Golf has made yet another significant change to its rules by ditching the scoring tent.
While each player in every other field in world golf would return to a private building to sign and verify their final score, the PIF-backed tour announced on Friday that all of its players will sign their cards immediately after their round on whichever green they finish - necessary due to LIV Golf’s shotgun start - prior to being taken back to the clubhouse in carts.
In previous LIV events, everyone had returned to the scoring tent by the 18th green to sign, unless they ended their round in the traditional place - in which case, they would have signed there and then.
LIV bosses say the alteration will take scoring verification time down from an average of 20 minutes to just three.
And the change, which kicked off at LIV Golf Chicago, has been well received by the breakaway tour’s participants. Speaking to LIV Golf’s media team, HyFlyers GC’s Cameron Tringale said: “I think it’s cool. With the format and the shotgun, you’re finished. You’re officially done sooner without the drive back to scoring. You can get to practice, get on with your night, treatment – whatever you need to do. I just think it solidifies everything sooner, which is good.”
LIV say scoring support ambassadors - who follow each group and verify scores - will collect cards from all 48 participants while players will be able to consult the rules committee prior to signing if they believe there to be an issue.
New scorecard signing process debuting at #LIVGolf Chicago makes immediate impact after Rd. 1▶️ Average time for scoring verification reduced from 20 minutes to 3 minutes▶️ No issues or infringementsDetails here on the new process👇https://t.co/elzP2PS0WYSeptember 23, 2023
Binning the traditional scoring tent at the end of a round is the latest significant alteration made by LIV Golf in a bid to speed up and modernise the sport.
One of several other notable changes made by the League arrived early in 2022, when Greg Norman announced his Tour would be the first to allow players to wear shorts in competition play.
The wardrobe switch added to events lasting just three rounds instead of four and players forming part of four-man teams to stage both group and individual tournaments.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Lexi Thompson Solheim Cup Singles Gamble Backfires
Thompson won her Sunday singles in the final match but, by then, Europe had already retained the trophy
By James Nursey Published
-
Social Media Reacts To Team Europe Retaining Solheim Cup
Europe retained the Solheim Cup via a 14-14 scoreline, with many individuals voicing their praise following the dramatic final day
By Jonny Leighfield Published