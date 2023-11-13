'Life Has Given Me So Many Great Things And In The Process It Kicks My Butt, Too' - Villegas Reflects On Emotional Victory

It says a lot about the type of person Camilo Villegas is that so many people hung around to see him close out a first victory in nine years at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday evening.

Many more have sent congratulations and best wishes the Colombian’s way, because this was a victory that everyone wanted to see, a genuine feel good story for one of the game’s good guys.

“Tough to put in words right now, but wow, what a ride, man,” said Villegas, whose last victory on the PGA Tour came at the Wyndham Championship in 2014.

“You know what, I love this game. This game has given me so many great things, but in the process it kicks your butt. Life has given me so many great things and in the process it kicks my butt, too. My little one up there (is) watching.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Villegas and wife Maria Ochoa lost their 22-month old daughter Mia to cancer in 2020, after which they set up Mia’s Miracles to help others dealing with the same challenging circumstances.

Urged on by Maria, the 41-year-old returned to action, although his swing problems and injuries continued. In the end, though, the perseverance and hard work have finally paid off.

“Like I said, I've got my little one up there watching it, smiling,” added the now five-time PGA Tour winner. “She's where she needs to be after a long fight.”

In August, Villegas sounded like a man who had accepted that his best days were behind him: “I'm 41, you don't see too many 40-somethings winning on the PGA Tour,” he said, during a stint as a color analyst for the Golf Channel. “I have been struggling first with an injury and then trying to get back into top form.”

He must have been feeling like it wasn’t to be last week, when despite shooting six-under in the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship, he was passed by an inspired Erik van Rooyen, who came home in 28 shots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was an emotional victory for van Rooyen who paid tribute afterwards to his former college teammate and best friend Jon Trasamar, who is gravely ill with cancer.

“I know what he's going through. I saw it with my daughter,” said Villegas, after dusting himself off and finally getting the win just seven days later. “It was just meant to be. He said it, playing for a different reason other than just a trophy and it was his time.

“I was happy for him. I sent him a little text and I said just please give your buddy a big hug from me and enjoy the time with him and here I am. I guess it was my week to be. Everything came out very good.”