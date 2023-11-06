'I’ve Just Told Him How Much I Love Him And How Much I Miss Him' - Van Rooyen On Terminally-Ill Friend Jon Trasamar

Erik van Rooyen may have just got his career back on track after winning the World Wide Technology Championship, a victory that gives him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, but there was only thing on his mind on Sunday evening – getting home to see his best friend, Jon Trasamar, who has terminal cancer.

Van Rooyen played just about perfect golf on the back nine at El Cardonal in Mexico to chase down and then pass overnight leaders Camilo Villegas and Matt Kuchar, coming home in 28 shots to win by two shots with a spectacular eagle on the 72nd hole.

Soon afterwards, he shared an emotional embrace with his caddie, Alex Gaugert, who, along with Trasamar, also attended the University of Minnesota.

“Quite numb,” responded van Rooyen, when asked to reflect on what was an incredible victory. “You imagine yourself full of euphoria and just being ecstatic and I was just numb. I think it's because of everything the past six days with my friend Jon being so sick. I guess just the moment just hasn't hit me yet.”

Trasamar had beaten cancer, but van Rooyen learned on Tuesday that his friend was sick again, and that the illness had spread throughout his body.

After securing his second PGA Tour title, he revealed that Trasamar, who was best man at his wedding just nine years ago, only has six to 10 weeks left to live.

“So we were roommates for three out of the four years I was in college. I still think he's got one of the best short games I've ever seen,” van Rooyen explained. He pursued a career in golf up until recently obviously. He's really like a brother to me.”

Van Rooyen did manage to explain his stunning final-round 63, which started with a bogey, but said he was now just looking forward to spending some time with his former college teammate.

He added: “I hope he's watching. We've texted. I've just told him how much I love him and how much I miss him. All I want is to go play nine holes with him somewhere, you know.

“Is it fun to win golf tournaments? But it doesn't matter. When I kick the bucket one day, whenever that might be, this is not what I'm going to be thinking about. I'm going to be thinking about the people that I love the most and Jon Trasamar is one of those people.”