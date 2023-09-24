Lexi Thompson Solheim Cup Singles Gamble Backfires

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Lexi Thompson delivered for USA in the final game at the Solheim Cup, with five birdies en-route to a 2&1 victory over Emily Kristine Pedersen. However, unfortunately for USA and captain Stacy Lewis, the outcome of the match had already been settled by Carlota Ciganda in the penultimate game.

Ciganda's 2&1 victory over Nelly Korda ensured Europe reached the magic 14 points to retain the trophy for a third successive occasion, as the celebrations started at Finca Cortesin in Spain despite Thompson's game still going on.

Thompson would go on to win her match against Pedersen on the 17th as she closed out victory with a gritty par putt to, at least deny, Europe outright victory with a tie for the first time in Solheim Cup history.

But Lewis could be forgiven for wishing she had put Thompson out earlier to help influence the outcome of the match more as her experience, in her sixth Solheim Cup, saw her walk away with three wins and just one defeat.

The return made a mockery of Thompson's poor form after a disappointing year on the LPGA Tour. The former Major champion had only made one cut in her last six tournaments, but used all her experience in a 2&1 win alongside Megan Khang against Swedish rookie duo, Linn Grant and Maja Stark, on Friday morning.

Despite defeat in Friday's afternoon session, when she was criticised for shanking a chip, Thompson bounced back on Saturday morning, winning one up in foursomes with Khang against Anna Nordqvist and Maguire.

Thompson was then rested from the Saturday afternoon fourballs but was elected to be USA's final player on the team-sheet when she went out in the 12th and final slot against Pedersen and took down one of Europe's best players.

Yet despite the destination of the trophy already being settled, USA captain Lewis was defiant about her team selection. Lewis, who will captain USA again in 2024, said: "I just told 'em, we didn't lose. It was a tie and there was so much to build off this week.

"I love the lineup the way it came out today. I loved the matchups. All week I thought we made really good decisions. These things come down to one shot or one putt and it's just amazing of all the matches that we played, that that's what it comes down to."