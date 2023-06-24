Lewis Capaldi Plays Round Of Golf At St Andrews
The singer-songwriter enjoyed a round at the Home of Golf days before his appearance at the Glastonbury Festival
Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi prepared for one of the biggest performances in his career with a round of golf at The Old Course, St Andrews.
The Scot, who hails from Glasgow, around 70 miles from the Home of Golf, enjoyed his round just days before his appearance at the legendary Glastonbury Festival – his first since releasing a statement in May explaining he was cancelling his commitments leading up to the performance after a few months that had been “full on both mentally and physically. “
In the statement, Capaldi also explained: “I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit” and expressed the need to “do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better.”
It appears a round of golf at one of the world’s most iconic courses was part of that plan, and images posted on social media by St Andrews Links certainly show Capaldi enjoying himself on the course.
Great to welcome Lewis Capaldi to the Home of Golf this weekWe Wish You The Best for Glastonbury tonight! #TheHomeofGolf #LewisCapaldi #glastonbury #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/geKv5Df0XKJune 24, 2023
Fellow performer and golf fan Niall Horan apparently introduced Capaldi to the game. In May, he told Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 2 show: “He said to me, I’ll never play golf, it’s an old man’s sport and it’s the worst sport ever.
"Then about eight weeks later, he was asking me where he could get a set of golf clubs so I got him a set... and I went to his gig a few weeks ago and I brought them with me and now every day he posts golf videos. He’s actually posting more about golf than I do and that’s saying something.”
Capaldi is not the only singer-songwriter to appear at St Andrews in recent weeks. The Jonas Brothers played a round at The Old Course in May, while earlier that month, Horan’s former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles drew huge crowds when he played a round there ahead of two sellout shows at Murrayfield in Scotland’s capital Edinburgh.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
