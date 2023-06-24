Lewis Capaldi Plays Round Of Golf At St Andrews

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi prepared for one of the biggest performances in his career with a round of golf at The Old Course, St Andrews.

The Scot, who hails from Glasgow, around 70 miles from the Home of Golf, enjoyed his round just days before his appearance at the legendary Glastonbury Festival – his first since releasing a statement in May explaining he was cancelling his commitments leading up to the performance after a few months that had been “full on both mentally and physically. “

In the statement, Capaldi also explained: “I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit” and expressed the need to “do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better.”

It appears a round of golf at one of the world’s most iconic courses was part of that plan, and images posted on social media by St Andrews Links certainly show Capaldi enjoying himself on the course.

Great to welcome Lewis Capaldi to the Home of Golf this weekWe Wish You The Best for Glastonbury tonight! #TheHomeofGolf #LewisCapaldi #glastonbury #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/geKv5Df0XKJune 24, 2023 See more

Fellow performer and golf fan Niall Horan apparently introduced Capaldi to the game. In May, he told Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 2 show: “He said to me, I’ll never play golf, it’s an old man’s sport and it’s the worst sport ever.

"Then about eight weeks later, he was asking me where he could get a set of golf clubs so I got him a set... and I went to his gig a few weeks ago and I brought them with me and now every day he posts golf videos. He’s actually posting more about golf than I do and that’s saying something.”

Capaldi is not the only singer-songwriter to appear at St Andrews in recent weeks. The Jonas Brothers played a round at The Old Course in May, while earlier that month, Horan’s former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles drew huge crowds when he played a round there ahead of two sellout shows at Murrayfield in Scotland’s capital Edinburgh.