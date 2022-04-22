Legends Tour Unveils Tickets For Jersey, Ireland And Formby Showpieces
Tickets have been released to see some 'legends' in action over the coming months
The Legends Tour has released ticket information and pricing for three key events as the European over-50s circuit gears up for a thrilling year of golf in 2022.
Tickets for the Jersey Legends, Staysure PGA Seniors Championship and Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation are now on sale for limited time only, with adult season and daily tickets for the latter starting as low as €20 and €10 respectively, while children under the age of 16 will gain free admittance to all three events.
All three tournaments on the Legends Tour Schedule will feature a number of the game’s most popular ‘Legends’ – including former Ryder Cup captains Ian Woosnam and Paul McGinley along with Major winners Paul Lawrie and Michael Campbell.
Fans will also have the opportunity to take in the atmosphere of the Celebrity Series, where famous names from the world of sport and entertainment will take part in their own pro-am tournament. Meanwhile, amateur golfers get to experience playing as a ‘Legend’ in the Alliance Series under full tournament conditions while enjoying the life of a professional on some of the world’s finest courses.
The stunning links at La Moye Golf Club will host the Jersey Legends from June 10-12. Season tickets for adults will start at £20 with concessions at just £15. Single-day tickets can be purchased for £10 with concessions priced at £8.
The Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation will tee off on the rugged northwest coast of the Emerald Isle on August 18th, with the popular Celebrity Pro-Am taking place on Tuesday August 16th. The tournament will be played with the beautiful setting of the Atlantic Ocean as its backdrop at the iconic Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort on the Wild Atlantic Way.
Season tickets will cost just €20 with concessions at €15 and the first 250 customers who purchase a season ticket will also receive a free cap with their purchase; daily tickets are priced at €10 with concessions at €8.
Formby Golf Club, situated in the heartland of England’s finest stretch of links layouts on the famed ‘Golf Coast’, will welcome the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship from August 25-28. One of the most popular venues in the Northwest, season tickets start at £30 with concessions priced at £20; daily tickets £10 with concessions £8.
The Legends Tour Chief Marketing Officer, Keith Mitchell, said: “We are delighted to announce the release and sale of tickets for these three events, and we are sure fans will get to see some fantastic golf played across three of world’s most renowned links courses.
“The option to take in the atmosphere of not just the Legends Tour three-day event where some of the game’s biggest names will play, but also both the Celebrity Series and Alliance Series, means you can experience the whole package that lies at the heart of the Legends Tour: making golf accessible and fun for those who watch it, while bringing in an international field for local fans to enjoy.
“We believe our pricing and concession tickets for these must-see events offer excellent value and we look forward to welcoming fans of all ages with under-16s enjoying free entry to all three tournaments.”
For more info and how to buy tickets:
Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation tickets
