Lee Westwood Confused After DP World Tour-Sanctioned Senior Tour Invites

Lee Westwood has revealed that he has been offered the chance to compete on the Legends Tour (formerly known as the European Senior Tour) after he turns 50 even though the LIV Golf player's ongoing eligibility to play on the DP World Tour is in doubt.

The former World No.1 turns 50 next April, and, according to a report by The Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan (opens in new tab), that has led to an invite to play on the Legends Tour even though it is affiliated to the DP World Tour and falls under the remit of its CEO Keith Pelley.

The future of LIV Golf players on the DP World Tour is in doubt pending a hearing set for February to determine if they will face suspension from it. However, Westwood explained that hasn’t stopped the invite from being made. He said: “Straight after the BMW PGA Championship last month – where those of us playing on LIV were made to feel unwelcome by some of those in charge – one of the Legends Tour execs got in contact and asked me if I will play in a few of their events when I pass that milestone, I don’t really want to mention, and he actually said there would be funds available to pay me.”

Westwood’s revelation is the second surprising piece of news to come out about the Legends Tour recently. Last week, the Telegraph also reported that the Scottish Donald Trump course, Aberdeenshire's Trump International Links, could host one of its tournaments. Given Trump’s support for LIV Golf, and the fact another of his courses, Trump National Doral, hosted the season-closing Team Championship, that was unexpected.

Westwood’s invite to play on the Tour is only likely to add to the confusion, which is shared by the player. He said: “So let’s get this right – the main Tour is trying to ban me, their seniors tour is saying they’ll roll out the red carpet. It sums up the mess. I’m not sure they know what their plan is with all of this.”

The report doesn’t confirm whether Westwood will take part in the Tour. However, he also explained that considering LIV Golf is expanding to a 14-tournament League in 2023, he already has plenty of golf ahead of him next year, regardless of his DP World Tour future. He said: “We have 14 LIV events next year and can play on the Asian Tour, so I’m not overly bothered, to be honest, although I do wonder what exactly I’ve done wrong and will be interested to hear conspiring my support to the Tour over all those years. I’ve really enjoyed this first year with LIV. Like I said, someone coming to me at my age with an offer like this was a ‘no-brainer’.”

Westwood is next due to take part in the Asian Tour’s Indonesian Masters in December - a tournament he has won twice, in 2011 and 2012. His Majesticks GC team was knocked out at the semi-final stage of last week’s final LIV Golf event of 2022.