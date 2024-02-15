Ladies European Tour Star Amy Boulden Launches OnlyFans
Amy Boulden has partnered with the platform for the 2024 season and will share exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into life as a pro
Ladies European Tour player Amy Boulden has announced a partnership with content subscription service OnlyFans for the upcoming 2024 season.
Boulden, a two-time professional winner, will wear an OnlyFans branded golf shirt and will use the platform to share exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, gym workouts and swing tips.
"Collaborating with OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to connect directly with fans and bring my followers on the journey with me as I compete around the world," Boulden said when announcing the launch.
"OnlyFans is revolutionising the way we use social media, so launching my page on the platform felt like a natural next step for my career.
"With women’s golf continuing to grow in popularity, OnlyFans feels like the perfect platform to showcase the sport globally."
A post shared by OnlyFans (@onlyfans)
A photo posted by on
Boulden claimed her first victory on the LET with a three-stroke victory at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open in 2020. She also won in a playoff on the LET Access Series in 2014 at the Association Suisse de Golf Ladies Open.
It came after a stellar amateur career which saw the Welsh golfer represent Europe in the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Solheim Cup as well as Great Britain and Ireland in the 2012 Curtis Cup.
The 30-year-old, however, has struggled to replicate her success since her maiden win in 2020. In her past three seasons, Boulden has failed to finish inside the top 20 in any traditional strokeplay event. Her best finish in the 2023 season came at the Belgian Ladies Open where she finished T24.
Boulden is the second professional golfer to sign a deal with OnlyFans in recent times after fellow British golfer Liam O’Neill launched a partnership with the platform last year.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
