Kyle Berkshire Sets New Ball Speed Record Of 236.2mph

Kyle Berkshire is arguably the longest driver of the golf ball we have ever seen, with the American a two-time Long Drive World Champion and the owner of several World Records when it comes to the pursuit of distance and speed.

Now, on Thursday, the 26-year-old can lay claim to yet another record, as Berkshire delivered a frightening ball speed of 236.2mph. No, that is not a misprint, 236.2mph!

To give that feat context, the average ball speed on the PGA Tour is 171.65mph, with Brandon Matthews topping the charts with 190mph. Berkshire is 46mph quicker than his fellow countryman, with his drives regularly going over the 400-yard mark.

The incredible even happened during a speed training session and the achievement actually broke the TrackMan ball-speed record. What is perhaps most impressive is that Berkshire reportedly hit 236.2mph on three separate occasions and averaged 231.8 mph across 70 swings.

Ever the perfectionist though, Berkshire didn't seem pleased by the fact he had just demolished a golf ball at over 236mph, with the American stating: “Honestly, it’s frustrating because I think I topped out at 158.9mph (clubhead speed); I probably had 238mph in the tank. I just didn’t quite middle it.”

He added: “I just didn’t have that freak ball where I smoked one and swung really fast at the same time. You’ve kinda got to get that to line up. I haven’t had that in a couple sessions, but it’s gonna happen. Any session now I could go (237 or 238 mph), but it’s a new TrackMan personal record by over a mile an hour for me.”

