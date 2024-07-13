Korn Ferry Tour Player Makes Hole In One On Par 4
Timmy Crawford produced the incredible feat at The Ascendant, with the American holing his 336-yard tee shot at the par 4 third
One of the rarest sites you will see in golf is a hole-in-one, with an even rarer site being a hole-in-one on a par 4. However, at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Ascendant event at TPC Colorado, Timmy Crawford put his name into the record books!
Playing the par 4 third, the former University of Illinois player took on the tee shot over the water, with his drive finding the bottom of the cup for an ace at the 336-yard hole!
A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour)
A photo posted by on
Having qualified on Monday for the tournament in Colorado, the American produced rounds of 66 and 73 to make the cut on his Korn Ferry Tour debut, as Crawford looked to make a charge on Moving Day.
Parring his opening two holes, the third hole was where history was made, with the hole-in-one the first on the Korn Ferry Tour in 12 years. That time around, it was Rob Oppenheim during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch.
Speaking about Crawford's ace, Colorado native, Steven Johnson, who saw the shot go in, claimed it was the best shot he had ever seen in his life, stating: "He hit it directly at the hole. There was no bend, two hops and the third one on the green and it rolled straight in. I probably had seen ten groups before Crawford hit this in the hole and this is the number one shot I've seen, and I've seen a lot of golf in my day!"
Colorado local Steven Johnson says it's the best golf shot he's seen in his life. @TPCColorado @AscendantGolf pic.twitter.com/TIP2QQrgikJuly 13, 2024
Following the ace, Crawford birdied the fifth, with a bogey and birdie at the eighth and ninth giving him a four-under 32 on the front nine. Going into the third round, he had been six shots back of overnight leaders, Peter Kuest and Matt McCarty, who tee'd off at 13.20pm local time.
Going into the tournament, a lot had been made of the set-up at TPC Colorado, with the pros faced with a layout of over 8,000-yards, including a par 5 that measured a whopping 773-yards. You may think that this sounds like madness but, because the course sits at over 5,000 feet above sea level, the ball goes a lot further!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PGA Tour Pro Assessed Penalty After Being Late To Tee Time At Scottish Open
Mackenzie Hughes was assessed a two stroke penalty after the Canadian was late to his 14.45 third round tee time at The Renaissance Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'We'll Be Back, We'll Get There' - Matt Wallace Gives Insightful Interview After Missed Genesis Scottish Open Cut
After Wallace comfortably missed the cut at The Renaissance Club, the Englishman gave a slightly emotional interview in the DP World Tour's green room
By Matt Cradock Published