Korn Ferry Tour Player Makes Hole In One On Par 4

One of the rarest sites you will see in golf is a hole-in-one, with an even rarer site being a hole-in-one on a par 4. However, at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Ascendant event at TPC Colorado, Timmy Crawford put his name into the record books!

Playing the par 4 third, the former University of Illinois player took on the tee shot over the water, with his drive finding the bottom of the cup for an ace at the 336-yard hole!

Having qualified on Monday for the tournament in Colorado, the American produced rounds of 66 and 73 to make the cut on his Korn Ferry Tour debut, as Crawford looked to make a charge on Moving Day.

Parring his opening two holes, the third hole was where history was made, with the hole-in-one the first on the Korn Ferry Tour in 12 years. That time around, it was Rob Oppenheim during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch.

Speaking about Crawford's ace, Colorado native, Steven Johnson, who saw the shot go in, claimed it was the best shot he had ever seen in his life, stating: "He hit it directly at the hole. There was no bend, two hops and the third one on the green and it rolled straight in. I probably had seen ten groups before Crawford hit this in the hole and this is the number one shot I've seen, and I've seen a lot of golf in my day!"

Following the ace, Crawford birdied the fifth, with a bogey and birdie at the eighth and ninth giving him a four-under 32 on the front nine. Going into the third round, he had been six shots back of overnight leaders, Peter Kuest and Matt McCarty, who tee'd off at 13.20pm local time.

Going into the tournament, a lot had been made of the set-up at TPC Colorado, with the pros faced with a layout of over 8,000-yards, including a par 5 that measured a whopping 773-yards. You may think that this sounds like madness but, because the course sits at over 5,000 feet above sea level, the ball goes a lot further!