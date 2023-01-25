Kids Golf In Uganda Offered Major Boost With New Training Site Link Up

A membership-based website offering online learning to assist golf course owners, operators and their team members is lending its support to an academy in Uganda.

Golf Industry Guru, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, has agreed to assist Uganda's Afriyea Golf Academy – the largest children’s golf academy in Africa – which offers opportunities for children to use the game to achieve their potential and has a mission to help grow the game in Uganda and the continent as a whole.

(Image credit: Afriyea Golf Academy/Golf Industry Guru)

Co-founder of Golf industry Guru, Scott Masse, explained the reasons behind the company's decision, saying: "We are excited to extend some of our proceeds to help Afriyea Golf Academy. We have been following their journey, and as a company, we believe the timing couldn’t be better to support this very worthwhile initiative. There is nothing better than supporting a cause that is changing lives, and as a company, we wanted to do what we could to help the Afriyea Golf Academy continue with their excellent work."

Meanwhile, Afriyea Golf Academy CEO Isaiah Mwesige said Golf Industry Guru's values align with the Academy and that the link up leaves him excited about the future. He said: "There is no better news than finding a partner that shares indistinguishable values like us and that's Golf Industry Guru. We are excited about Golf Industry Guru’s generous donation, and we look forward to growing this relationship with them whilst impacting the right skills to the youths in Africa.”

The news comes in the same week another partnership aimed at assisting youngsters was announced, with Michelle Wie West joining forces with the R&A to help develop future stars of the game, albeit with the focus on the Asian market, rather than Africa.

For more information on the service offered by Golf Industry Guru, visit golfindustryguru.com (opens in new tab).