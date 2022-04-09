Justin Thomas 'Horrified' After Seeing Tiger Woods' Leg Post-Crash
The former World No.1 described the moment he saw Tiger Woods' injured leg
Justin Thomas said he was "horrified" after seeing Tiger Woods' leg following the 15-time Major winner's car crash last February.
The two have a close friendship and live close to each other in Jupiter, Florida. Thomas was one of a number of tour players to visit Woods at his house after the horrific accident last year that left him needing a rod inserted into his leg and screws and pins placed into his foot and ankle.
Woods told reporters at Augusta National this week that they'd have been horrified to have seen the state of his leg after the crash and said that some of his peers had been round to his home and seen it. "Horrified is definitely something I would say," Thomas said in agreement.
"Obviously I think the world of the guy, and I'm sure y'all are in the same boat," he said after his second round at Augusta. "If he is playing, he is the GOAT. He is going to play great, but he actually does it. It's like, wow, it's unbelievable.
"I'm pumped for him. I'm happy for him. I've seen how hard he has worked and seen all the things he has done behind the scenes. Yeah, it's very, very impressive for him to make the cut and be playing as well as he is."
Thomas played all of his Masters practice rounds with Woods and Fred Couples as well as an Augusta practice round with Tiger and Charlie Woods in the week leading up to The Masters. He also partnered Woods at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. He equalled the low round of the week on Friday at The Masters with a five-under-par 67 to get him to one-under after 36 holes.
