Justin Rose Pinpoints Key To Resurgence As He Starts Open Prep In Style
After playing his "cleanest" round of the year, Justin Rose says clarity of though is behind his resurgence as he started his build-up to the Open in style
Justin Rose credits a clear blueprint in his game for his resurgence in form and his cleanest round of golf this year at the British Masters - as he sets his sights on a big challenge at the Open.
Rose shot a seven-under-par 65 at The Belfry to lead the British Masters by one in what he describes as his "cleanest" round of the year.
It continues the return to form of the 42-year-old, who claimed his first win in four years at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour earlier this year.
The 2013 US Open champion has been pretty consistent since then, and he credits his return to form to having more clarity in his game.
"I think just a bit more clarity week-to-week and what I'm working on in my game," Rose said on what t he catalyst has been for his return to form.
"Not searching for something that's going to work that particular week and then sort of throw that out and then try something the next week, which is obviously sometimes when you have to do because if it's not working, you've got to try and find something that is working.
"But I think anybody who is playing in a rich vein of form has fairly simple thoughts and has good, strong feels and you kind of layer those feels week-to-week-to-week which obviously builds trust in your game.
"I think I have a clear sort of blueprint with what I'm working on and can build momentum behind it."
Rose said he felt good from the start at The Belfry, and produced what he felt was his best round of the year.
"Felt very comfortable with my game from the first shot, really," he added. "Hit a beautiful little wedge into the 10th hole.
"Got off to a good start, nice birdie there, and I actually think that's probably the best, cleanest round of golf I've played in a long, long time, probably even this year, as well as I have been playing."
Rose targets Open challenge
A missed cut at the US Open followed a T16 finish at the The Masters and a T9 in a fine display at the PGA Championship - which is solid Major form heading into the Open at Royal Liverpool.
Rose is using the British Masters and Scottish Open to prepare, in a "British swing" he hopes will sharpen his game up for Hoylake.
"You always try to look at the season in little blocks and little runs of golf, and I would say this is sort of British swing of golf is exactly what it is.
"Obviously you have this week and into the Scottish Open and obviously culminating with the Major championship, which deserves to get the full attention.
"So a good month of golf ahead, which you hope to progress through nicely."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
From St Andrews To Hoylake - Rick Shiels Raises £55k For Prostate Cancer After 500km Cycle Marathon
Rick Shiels on how he completed 500 kilometres on a two-seater golf cart from St Andrews to Royal Liverpool to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK
By Rick Shiels • Published
-
1977 Masters: Watson Vs Nicklaus, A Taste Of Things To Come
Most British golf fans are familiar with the story of Nicklaus and Watson’s epic 1977 Duel in the Sun at Turnberry. Not so many will recall the details of their thrilling encounter at Augusta just three months earlier.
By Fergus Bisset • Published