Justin Rose Pinpoints Key To Resurgence As He Starts Open Prep In Style

Justin Rose credits a clear blueprint in his game for his resurgence in form and his cleanest round of golf this year at the British Masters - as he sets his sights on a big challenge at the Open.

Rose shot a seven-under-par 65 at The Belfry to lead the British Masters by one in what he describes as his "cleanest" round of the year.

It continues the return to form of the 42-year-old, who claimed his first win in four years at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour earlier this year.

The 2013 US Open champion has been pretty consistent since then, and he credits his return to form to having more clarity in his game.

"I think just a bit more clarity week-to-week and what I'm working on in my game," Rose said on what t he catalyst has been for his return to form.

"Not searching for something that's going to work that particular week and then sort of throw that out and then try something the next week, which is obviously sometimes when you have to do because if it's not working, you've got to try and find something that is working.

"But I think anybody who is playing in a rich vein of form has fairly simple thoughts and has good, strong feels and you kind of layer those feels week-to-week-to-week which obviously builds trust in your game.

"I think I have a clear sort of blueprint with what I'm working on and can build momentum behind it."

Rose said he felt good from the start at The Belfry, and produced what he felt was his best round of the year.

"Felt very comfortable with my game from the first shot, really," he added. "Hit a beautiful little wedge into the 10th hole.

"Got off to a good start, nice birdie there, and I actually think that's probably the best, cleanest round of golf I've played in a long, long time, probably even this year, as well as I have been playing."

Rose targets Open challenge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A missed cut at the US Open followed a T16 finish at the The Masters and a T9 in a fine display at the PGA Championship - which is solid Major form heading into the Open at Royal Liverpool.

Rose is using the British Masters and Scottish Open to prepare, in a "British swing" he hopes will sharpen his game up for Hoylake.

"You always try to look at the season in little blocks and little runs of golf, and I would say this is sort of British swing of golf is exactly what it is.

"Obviously you have this week and into the Scottish Open and obviously culminating with the Major championship, which deserves to get the full attention.

"So a good month of golf ahead, which you hope to progress through nicely."