Judy Murray Wins Battle To Build New Tennis And Golf Complex

Judy Murray has won an eight-year planning battle to build a new £40 million tennis and golf complex on the outskirts of Dumblane.

Stirling council previously decided to reject plans after receiving upwards of 1,000 objections, but earlier in the week the Scottish government overturned that ruling, granting Murray permission to build the complex which is to feature 19 luxury homes, an 18-hole golf course and a four-star hotel.

Local campaigners and community councillors who argued against the plans have vowed to fight the latest decision, insisting that the rolling landscape and native woodland of the Park of Keir should be protected.

Despite that, Murray, mother to tennis aces Andy and Jamie, was understandably delighted with the news, saying: “We passionately believe that what we will create will not only serve as a legacy to the achievements of Jamie and Andy, but will be an important community asset that allows people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to enjoy for generations to come.”

The person with the final say on the matter for Holyrood ministers was Timothy Bain, and he took the stance that the prospective benefits outweigh the drawbacks, adding that the tennis and golf centre “would make an important contribution to the aim of increasing participation in both sports while providing facilities for the community.” He also cited the economic advantages of the multi-million pound facility.

In response, Mark Ruskell, the Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, admitted he was “gutted,” before hinting that the scheme simply masks an ulterior motive.

“It’s about securing an exclusive development of rural mansions for the property developer who is hiding behind celebrities,” Ruskell said. “This is a decision that will destroy the historic landscape of Park of Keir that has existed for centuries.”

The plans also include a Sir Andy Murray Museum, community parks and woodland walks, as well as a children’s playground and an all-weather five-a-side football pitch.

In a statement, Dunblane community council said the decision “ignores widespread local concerns and makes a mockery of the planning process."

Its chair, David Prescott, added: “This has taken eight years to get to the grant of planning in principle, which is only a step along the way. This has a long way to go yet.”