Jon Rahm To Join McIlroy In BMW PGA Championship
The Spaniard has been confirmed for the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth in September
Jon Rahm has been confirmed for September's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, joining a stellar field that includes four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.
The pair look set to headline a strong field at the iconic Wentworth Club, the home of the DP World Tour, at the European-based circuit's 'flagship event'. The Rolex Series tournament has a $9m purse and will also feature defending champion Shane Lowry.
Rahm finished T2nd, along with McIlroy, over the West Course last year, where he posted a course record-equalling final round of 62 - albeit under preferred lies. He played the final ten holes in nine-under, closing with a 29 on the back nine.
Rahm and McIlroy ended one stroke behind 2019 Open winner Lowry, who finished at 17-under-par.
The 2023 Masters champion was also 2nd at Wentworth in 2019, when he played in the final group with eventual winner Danny Willett.
The 2022 BMW PGA Championship was shortened to 54-holes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
“I’ve come close to the BMW PGA Championship title a couple of times now, so I’m looking forward to getting back to Wentworth Club this season and aiming to go one better," Rahm said.
“Any time you have the chance to play a historic event, over a great course and in front of supportive fans, is enjoyable, and I’m looking forward to returning in September and going for another Rolex Series win.”
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
'A Big Test For Women's Golf' - Sorenstam On 'Historic Opportunity' Of Playing Pebble Beach
Golfing legend Annika Sorenstam says staging the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach is a big test for the women's game
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Aberg 'Would Love To Play Ryder Cup' But Not Thinking About Rome Just Yet
Ludvig Aberg is trying not to think about the Ryder Cup too much despite playing his way right into Luke Donald's thinking for Rome
By Paul Higham • Published