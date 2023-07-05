Jon Rahm To Join McIlroy In BMW PGA Championship

Jon Rahm has been confirmed for September's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, joining a stellar field that includes four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.

The pair look set to headline a strong field at the iconic Wentworth Club, the home of the DP World Tour, at the European-based circuit's 'flagship event'. The Rolex Series tournament has a $9m purse and will also feature defending champion Shane Lowry.

Rahm finished T2nd, along with McIlroy, over the West Course last year, where he posted a course record-equalling final round of 62 - albeit under preferred lies. He played the final ten holes in nine-under, closing with a 29 on the back nine.

Rahm eagled the final hole last year at Wentworth to shoot 62 and finish T2nd (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm and McIlroy ended one stroke behind 2019 Open winner Lowry, who finished at 17-under-par.

The 2023 Masters champion was also 2nd at Wentworth in 2019, when he played in the final group with eventual winner Danny Willett.

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship was shortened to 54-holes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’ve come close to the BMW PGA Championship title a couple of times now, so I’m looking forward to getting back to Wentworth Club this season and aiming to go one better," Rahm said.



“Any time you have the chance to play a historic event, over a great course and in front of supportive fans, is enjoyable, and I’m looking forward to returning in September and going for another Rolex Series win.”