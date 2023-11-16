Jon Rahm Admits Olympics Not The Pinnacle Of Golf But He’d Be Honored To ‘Contribute To The Medal Count For My Country’

Jon Rahm admits that Olympic golf does still not have the standing in the game as the four Majors, but that won't stop him from trying to win gold in what should be his debut Paris 2024.

Golf was played three times at the Olympics from 1900-1908 but disappeared from the Games until being reintroduced in Rio in 2016.

Justin Rose took home gold in Rio, when Rahm had only just turned pro, before Xander Schauffele won in Tokyo last time out, when the Spaniard had to pull out of the Games due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Barring any other health or injury issues, Rahm will make his Olympic debut in Paris and be among the favourites as Le Golf National serves as host.

Two-time Major champion Rahm says winning a gold medal would not yet rank up there with winning the US Open or Masters, but is still keen to try and become Olympic champion - which will only become a bigger deal over time.

"The Olympics, I believe right now that they don't have the magnitude they will have maybe in the future," said Rahm.

"But at the same time, in the world of sports, maybe in golf and tennis becoming a Major champion might mean more than having a gold medal. But maybe because we didn't grow up with that being a possibility. But in the world of sports, very few things can compare to that.

"So I think it's something in my career, it would be an honour to maybe contribute to the medal count for my country. I think it's quite special."

It's a full circle moment for the sport, as it first appeared in the 1900 Olympics in Paris, and Le Golf National will be a special host venue given the memories from staging the 2018 Ryder Cup there.

Justin Rose won the 2016 Olympics as golf returned to the Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Golf course-wise, I think it's one of the better golf courses I've played in my career," Rahm said of Le Golf National.

"The French Open is certainly an extremely difficult tournament to win, and to become a champion there is something special. I was close to being able to do it. I didn't play my best down the stretch. I'm always going to regret that.

"The Ryder Cup was absolutely fantastic and I was able to play in the European Masters when I was 14, 15 years old.

"So I've had quite a bit of experience and always enjoyed it thoroughly, both as an amateur and as a professional. It's a very enjoyable golf course, very, very difficult."