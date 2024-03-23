John Daly Tops Opening Tee Shot At Champions Tour Event
Daly's first round of the Hoag Classic couldn't have started any worse, as his tee shot on the opening hole barely made it off the tee!
John Daly is one of the characters of the game, with the American a two-time Major winner and given the nickname 'Wild Thing' due to his flamboyant style and distance off the tee.
Although 'Long John' is regarded as one of the best drivers of the golf ball the game has ever seen, it was his opening tee shot at the 2024 Hoag Classic that got those in attendance and on social media talking, with Daly topping the ball to much shock and awe.
A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod)
A photo posted by on
Setting up to hit his tee shot, the video starts with Daly addressing the ball before the starter calls his name on the tee. Although unclear, it may have put the American off as he was forced to step back off the shot and then readdress the ball on the tee.
Putting his hybrid back behind the ball, Daly then goes on to top the shot, with the ball firing off to the left. From there, the moment caused one fan to blurt out "I can do that", with Daly walking off the tee and back to his caddie.
Following the incident, he would go on to make a double bogey and fire a front nine of six over-par. To give the 57-year-old credit, he did birdie four of his last seven holes to end the day three-over-par but well down the leaderboard.
Having played two PGA Tour Champions events in 2024, Daly withdrew from the Chubb Classic and finished in a tie for 70th at the Trophy Hassan II. Last year, his best finish was tied seventh at the Sanford International, with Daly's last victory coming at the 2021 PNC Championship alongside his son John Daly II.
Back in 2022, whilst lying in 16th place at the Regions Tradition, Daly was disqualified for not signing his scorecard following the conclusion of the second round. It was the first time that he had been disqualified in a PGA Tour Champions event, although it was the sixth time he had been DQ'd in tournament play.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
