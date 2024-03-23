John Daly Tops Opening Tee Shot At Champions Tour Event

John Daly is one of the characters of the game, with the American a two-time Major winner and given the nickname 'Wild Thing' due to his flamboyant style and distance off the tee.

Although 'Long John' is regarded as one of the best drivers of the golf ball the game has ever seen, it was his opening tee shot at the 2024 Hoag Classic that got those in attendance and on social media talking, with Daly topping the ball to much shock and awe.

Setting up to hit his tee shot, the video starts with Daly addressing the ball before the starter calls his name on the tee. Although unclear, it may have put the American off as he was forced to step back off the shot and then readdress the ball on the tee.

Putting his hybrid back behind the ball, Daly then goes on to top the shot, with the ball firing off to the left. From there, the moment caused one fan to blurt out "I can do that", with Daly walking off the tee and back to his caddie.

Following the incident, he would go on to make a double bogey and fire a front nine of six over-par. To give the 57-year-old credit, he did birdie four of his last seven holes to end the day three-over-par but well down the leaderboard.

Having played two PGA Tour Champions events in 2024, Daly withdrew from the Chubb Classic and finished in a tie for 70th at the Trophy Hassan II. Last year, his best finish was tied seventh at the Sanford International, with Daly's last victory coming at the 2021 PNC Championship alongside his son John Daly II.

Back in 2022, whilst lying in 16th place at the Regions Tradition, Daly was disqualified for not signing his scorecard following the conclusion of the second round. It was the first time that he had been disqualified in a PGA Tour Champions event, although it was the sixth time he had been DQ'd in tournament play.