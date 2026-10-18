Japanese Pro Secures Masters And Open Spots With Victory At National Championship

Yusaku Hosono has booked his place at next year's Masters and Open Championship after securing a two-shot victory at the Japan Open Golf Championship in his homeland.
Hosono’s win at Tarao Country Club was his second of an impressive season after victory at the Japan PGA Championship Senko Group Cup in May.
However, with invitations to two of golf's biggest events also secured, his win in his home open is the more significant of the two.
In September, Augusta National Golf Club and The R&A confirmed that an alignment that began in 2025, which would see invites to The Masters and The Open given to winners of select opens, would continue.
Among them is the Japan Open Golf Championship, meaning that, thanks to his latest win, Hosono will compete in both Majors in 2027.
Hosono’s visit to Augusta National in April will mark his maiden Major appearance, while The Open also promises to be a memorable occasion for the left-hander, as the tournament will be held at the Home of Golf, the Old Course, St Andrews.
Hosono is the third player to book his place at the two Majors in 2027 thanks to the joint initiative between Augusta National Golf Club and The R&A.
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Tom Kim also confirmed his place at the tournaments thanks to his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open.
A week ago, Grant Forrest ensured he will play in The Masters for the first time and make his first Open start since 2018, courtesy of victory at the Open de Espana.
Invitations will also be sent out to the winners of next week’s Hong Kong Open, December’s Australian Open and the South African Open, which will be held in March.
Hosano shot rounds of 65, 64, 68 and 70 to beat Yusuke Sakamoto at the Japan Open Golf Championship.
Previous winners of the event have included compatriot Hideki Matsuyama and Seve Ballesteros.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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