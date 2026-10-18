Japanese Pro Secures Masters And Open Spots With Victory At National Championship

Yusaku Hosono has booked his place at next year's Masters and Open Championship after securing a two-shot victory at the Japan Open Golf Championship in his homeland.

Hosono’s win at Tarao Country Club was his second of an impressive season after victory at the Japan PGA Championship Senko Group Cup in May.

However, with invitations to two of golf's biggest events also secured, his win in his home open is the more significant of the two.

In September, Augusta National Golf Club and The R&A confirmed that an alignment that began in 2025, which would see invites to The Masters and The Open given to winners of select opens, would continue.

Among them is the Japan Open Golf Championship, meaning that, thanks to his latest win, Hosono will compete in both Majors in 2027.

Yusaku Hosono won by two shots (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hosono’s visit to Augusta National in April will mark his maiden Major appearance, while The Open also promises to be a memorable occasion for the left-hander, as the tournament will be held at the Home of Golf, the Old Course, St Andrews.

Hosono is the third player to book his place at the two Majors in 2027 thanks to the joint initiative between Augusta National Golf Club and The R&A.

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Tom Kim also confirmed his place at the tournaments thanks to his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open.

A week ago, Grant Forrest ensured he will play in The Masters for the first time and make his first Open start since 2018, courtesy of victory at the Open de Espana.

Grant Forrest won the Open de Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Invitations will also be sent out to the winners of next week’s Hong Kong Open, December’s Australian Open and the South African Open, which will be held in March.

Hosano shot rounds of 65, 64, 68 and 70 to beat Yusuke Sakamoto at the Japan Open Golf Championship.

Previous winners of the event have included compatriot Hideki Matsuyama and Seve Ballesteros.