J.J. Spaun Involved In Drop Drama While In Contention At The Players Championship
Playing the ninth hole at TPC Sawgrass, the American received a huge slice of luck via a double drop at the par 5, with the move leading to a birdie
Winds were causing havoc at The Players Championship over the weekend, with some misguided shots being played from those in contention in Florida.
Taking the solo lead into the final round, J.J. Spaun was keeping his golf ball on the straight-and-narrow as he tackled TPC Sawgrass. However, at the par 5 ninth, while one shot back of Rory McIlroy and Akshay Bhatia, Spaun found himself in trouble.
Pushing his second shot at the par 5 ninth, the American found it in the rough and, after discovering it in a brutal lie, was handed a huge slice of luck.
Addressing his ball, Spaun's foot was reportedly on a sprinkler head which, under Rule 16, falls under 'Abnormal Course Conditions.' Because of this, the PGA Tour winner was able to receive relief.
However, the luck didn't stop there for Spaun as, reportedly, he was able to deliberately drop on another sprinkler head, thus receiving another slice of relief which ended up putting him in the fairway.
Speaking on broadcast, caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay, who now works as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel, stated "it was fascinating. J.J's ball was in a horrible lie. He was standing on a sprinkler, but nowhere near the fairway.
"He took relief and within that clubhead was another sprinkler. He intentionally dropped it into that sprinkler and got a second club-length away from that and got himself into the fairway."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Following the drop, Spaun stuck his third close to the flag and was able to roll in the putt for birdie to pull alongside McIlroy going into the back nine.
After the birdie, McIlroy fired back at the par 5 11th but, after moving to 12-under-par, play was suspended in Florida due to the threat of lightning in the area.
Although the drop got many golf fans on social media disagreeing and questioning its validity, it's worth noting that what Spaun did was not against the rules.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How A Strong Finish At The Players Championship Will Mean This Professional May Retain His PGA Tour Card
Bud Cauley is needing to finish in, or around, the top 5 at TPC Sawgrass to keep his PGA Tour playing rights for 2025, with the American currently playing on a major medical extension
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many Monday Finishes Have There Been At The Players Championship?
The Players Championship is the PGA Tour's flagship event and, throughout its history, there have been eight Monday finishes, with the last being in 2022
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The Players Championship
The Players Championship provides players with a huge tournament purse and it also means the caddies receive a handy payday as well
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Players Championship Leaderboard: Rory McIlroy Ahead By One As Play Suspended Down Back Nine
The Players Championship has been suspended with the final group having started the back nine at TPC Sawgrass and Rory McIlroy ahead by one stroke
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
The Players Championship Tee Times - Round Four
J.J Spaun, Bud Cauley and Lucas Glover are the final group as for Sunday's deciding round at TPC Sawgrass
By Mike Hall Published
-
Final Round Tee Times For The Players Championship Moved Up Due to Storm Forecast
The final round of the PGA Tour's flagship event will see everyone tee it up earlier than expected, and in a period of a little over two hours, in a bid to ensure a Sunday finish
By Mike Hall Published
-
Final Group Involved In Unique Ruling At Players Championship
Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia were both involved in a bizarre moment during the third round of The Players Championship, with both forced to hit from the range
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘Just Rip My Heart Out And Stomp On It JT’ – Colt Knost Reacts After Justin Thomas Breaks Players Championship Record
Colt Knost had a humorous message for Justin Thomas after he break a TPC Sawgrass record the two had shared
By Mike Hall Published