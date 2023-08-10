Sprinkler Head Rule In Golf Explained
Want to know what the sprinkler head rule in golf is and when and how you can take relief? Read on...
The first thing to clarify is that there is no specific ‘sprinkler head Rule in golf’ as such. Rather, sprinkler heads are classed as immovable obstructions, and it is Rule 16 governing these that clarifies when and how you can take free relief from them.
Immovable obstructions are one of four things classified as abnormal course conditions under the Rules, with the other three being animal holes, ground under repair and temporary water.
An immovable obstruction is defined as one that “cannot be moved without unreasonable effort or without damaging the obstruction or the course, and otherwise does not meet the definition of a movable obstruction…” Conversely, a movable obstruction is defined as “an obstruction that can be moved with reasonable effort and without damaging the obstruction or the course.”
Definitions aside, the Rules of Golf do not expect you to have to play your ball when there is interference from such an artificial object, which is there to assist with the maintenance of the course and is not part of the challenge of playing the game. But how far does that interference extend for you to be able to get free relief?
This depends on which part of the course the sprinkler head is located in. It will invariably be in the general area (fringe, apron or fairway) but may very occasionally be on a putting green, too – perhaps a vast double green, where it’s the only way to get water to certain parts of the putting surface, or a green that has recently been extended.
Sprinkler head in the general area
Interference exists when your ball touches, or is in or on the sprinkler head, or when the sprinkler head physically interferes with your area of intended stance or swing – e.g., when you would have to stand on it to play your ball or your swing would strike it either on the way back or through. There is no free relief if the ball is merely lying close to the sprinkler head but the only interference is visual rather than physical, so your ball could be lying just a couple of inches away from one but you would not entitled to relief.
You take relief under Rule 16.1b by finding the nearest point of complete relief where the sprinkler head no longer interferes, taking your stance with a club with which it would be reasonable to play your shot. From this reference point, you then get a one club-length relief area in which to drop not nearer the hole, and you must drop in the general area.
There is no free relief if you have contrived interference by choosing a club, type of stance or swing, or direction of play that is clearly unreasonable.
Sprinkler head on the putting green
Only when your ball is on the putting green can you also take free relief if a sprinkler head intervenes on your line of play. The reason for this is that you are rolling the ball along the ground when you get to the putting green, and the Rules of Golf do not expect you to have to putt through an immovable obstruction.
Relief is taken under Rule 16.1d by finding your nearest point of complete relief and then placing your ball on that spot. This spot can either be on the putting green or in the general area, perhaps on the fringe.
Sprinkler head on your line on the fringe
If there is a sprinkler head on your line on the fringe and you fancy putting it, you need to check the Local Rules as this is not an automatic relief scenario under the Rules of Golf. Yes, if your ball actually lies on the sprinkler head or it would interfere with your area of intended stance or swing, you would be entitled to free relief as elsewhere, but not just because it is on your line and you really want to putt.
However, some (maybe even many) courses will have a Local Rule allowing relief if your ball lies within two club-lengths of a sprinkler head on your line that is also within two club-lengths of the putting green (Model Local Rule F-5). But if no such Local Rule exists, there is no free relief, so always check the scorecard or noticeboard for the Local Rules. If it is in force, relief can then be taken under Rule 16.1b, but you cannot drop on the putting green.
