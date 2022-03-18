'I’ve Had A Lot Of Love From The Guys' - Day Opens Up After Mother's Death
Day is in action at this week's Valspar Championship, which is likely taking his mind off of the recent passing of his mother
Jason Day says he's had "a lot of love" from his fellow PGA Tour pros after the death of his mother earlier this month.
Day's mother Adenal “Dening” Day died of cancer at the age of 65, around five years after she was given just a year to live when Day announced the sad news at a press conference during the 2017 WGC-Match Play. He told the PGA Tour through tears that he is happy to be out on tour and would struggle more if he was at home.
“I’m okay. I’m doing alright,” told the PGA Tour at this week's Valspar Championship in Florida. “I’ll tell you what, if I was at home, I’d probably struggle even more. It’s nice to be out here with everyone, and I’ve had a lot of love from the guys."
“We are heart broken but incredibly grateful for the gift we had in her living with us for the last almost two years full time," Day wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post after his mother's death. "She fought so hard until the very last breath. I am forever indebted to her for the sacrifices she made for me to be successful, and for the person she helped me to become. We will miss her so much."
The former World No.1 returned to action at last week's Players Championship, where he shot 68-78 in the tougher side of the draw to miss the cut. He opened with a one-under-par 71 in the first round of the Valspar Championship.
Day's last win on the PGA Tour came at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, which was his 12th PGA Tour title. He has spent 51 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking, currently ranking 99th.
