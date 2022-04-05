‘I’ve Asked Before And I Get Nothing’ - Rahm On Woods’ Reluctance To Give Him Tips
The Spaniard says the five-time Masters winner is not the most forthcoming with advice
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
While Tiger Woods’ comeback from injury is inevitably dominating the build-up to The Masters, Jon Rahm has joked that the 46-year-old is not the best man to ask for advice – unless you’re his friend, Justin Thomas.
Rahm is making final preparations for this year’s tournament as he goes in search of his first Masters win to add to his only other Major win to date, last year’s US Open. However, it is unlikely he will be turning to the five-time Green Jacket winner for advice before he tees it up in the first round. Rahm said: “I think there's only one man in this field that hears advice from Tiger because I've asked before and I get nothing. So you might need to ask Justin Thomas.”
Thomas is one of Woods’ closest friends, and he accompanied Woods on last week’s scouting trip to Augusta National, where he played a practice round with Woods and his son, Charlie. However, Rahm explained that, while Woods has at least answered his questions, he’s never received anything like the detail likely reserved for Thomas. He said: “I've asked him before. I remember asking him at East Lake the year he won, before on the putting green in the practice round: ‘Hey, man, any tips for Bermuda? Or this and that.’ He turned around and said: ‘It's all about feel,’ and just kept going. I was like: ‘Cool, thank you.’ I asked him at Albany once about chipping into the grain: ‘You just got to be shallow.’ OK. Meanwhile I turn around and JT’s there with him, and he's getting a whole dissertation on what to do.”
While Woods may not be too forthcoming with tips for Rahm, the Spaniard, who was World No.1 until Scottie Scheffler replaced him following his win in the WGC-Match Play, could well claim the Green Jacket without his help. Rahm has carded four consecutive top 10 finishes at The Masters, most recently a tie for fifth last year, and he begins the tournament as favourite. Nevertheless, he said he’s not worried about what the bookmakers say:
“I couldn't care any less what the odds say. I mean, I'm not looking at it. I like to think I'm the favourite myself in my mind, right? But I'm not worried about what the other players are doing. I'm just going out there to shoot the lowest score I can, and hopefully that's enough. I never really pay attention to that.”
One thing Rahm has paid attention to is the huge impact Woods’ appearance at Augusta National is already having, and he thinks that the publicity he's generating will guarantee him at least one award. Rahm joked: “The one thing we all know for sure is in three days out here Tiger's going to win the PIP. So I think that's the biggest impact for all of us. We're all playing for No. 2 now. That's it.”
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
Masters First And Second Round Tee Times
The groupings and start times have been released for the opening two days of the year's first men's Major...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Tiger Woods Explains Why He's Wearing FootJoy Shoes At The Masters
The five-time Masters winner clears up the mystery of his footwear for his long-awaited comeback
By Mike Hall • Published
-
McIlroy To Play Masters Par-3 Contest With His Daughter
The Northern Irishman will be accompanied by his one-year-old daughter at the traditional Masters warm-up event
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Tiger Woods To Make Masters Return 14 Months After Car Crash
The 15-time Major winner has confirmed a spectacular comeback at The Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'He's Sharp' - Rory McIlroy On Tiger Woods' Game
McIlroy has echoed the words of many in saying Woods' biggest problem this week is his body and not his golf game
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: Conor Sketches Reveals Hilarious Masters Spoof Video
The Irish comic returns with a hilarious take on some of the "greatest" moments from The Masters
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Check Out Bernhard Langer's Customised Mercedes He Received To Celebrate His 40th Masters Anniversary
The German veteran can travel to this year’s tournament in style to mark four decades since his debut
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Nike Releases Statement On Tiger Woods
Woods is at Augusta National ahead of The Masters, but he's not wearing Nike shoes...
By Elliott Heath • Published