'So Much More Than Getting Paid' - Patrick Reed Against Ryder Cup Player Payments

Captain America himself Patrick Reed is against players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, saying they shouldn't need money to take part in the iconic event

Patrick Reed shushes the European fans while playing for Team USA in the Ryder Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

One of the most passionate competitors in the Ryder Cup in recent years, Patrick Reed says he's against players being paid to play for Team USA.

Reed, known as Captain America for his performances and his passion in the Ryder Cup, spoke to Gulf News about what he called a "sticky situation" surrounding player payments, but ultimately feels they "don't need money to drive us to go play the Ryder Cup".

Although not officially confirmed, reports suggest that the PGA of America has agreed to pay Team USA $400,000 a man to play in next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Opinion is divided on the touchy subject, with Paul McGinley among those vehemently against it and Rory McIlroy saying he would happily pay for the privilege of playing in a Ryder Cup.

Conversely, former USA player Hunter Mahan told Golf Monthly why he agrees with the payments, but that's not a view shared by Reed.

“In the past, when I was part of Ryder Cups, none of the players or caddies were ever sitting there and talking about whether we got paid or not. None of us could really care," Reed told Gulf News at the International Series Qatar.

“All we cared about was playing the Ryder Cup, representing your country, going out and playing against Europe, and hopefully bringing the cup home or keeping the cup.

“That tournament is so much more than getting paid. We don't need money to drive us to go play the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup or Olympics.

“What drives us to play in those events is going out and playing for something way bigger than just yourself."

Patrick Reed smiles while holding up the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open trophy

Patrick Reed was a recent winner at the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reed also sees some trouble ahead regarding Keegan Bradley making his captain's picks, which would ultimately cost players not chosen $400,000.

“Honestly, if it comes down to picks and that determines whether a guy gets paid or not, I don’t like that. I don't like that at all," Reed added.

“Guys grind so hard. Every two years, you're grinding so hard to try to make that team, so if you're one of those guys that's inside the top 12 and then you get left out, and then on top of it, you lose money for it, especially that much money - $400k is a lot of money.

“I don't know how that would all happen and take care of itself, but I don't like it personally.

“To sit there and think, ‘oh man, I played well enough to be inside the top 12 but didn’t get picked and lost money for it’ - that just, to me, doesn't sit well."

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

