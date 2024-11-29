'So Much More Than Getting Paid' - Patrick Reed Against Ryder Cup Player Payments

One of the most passionate competitors in the Ryder Cup in recent years, Patrick Reed says he's against players being paid to play for Team USA.

Reed, known as Captain America for his performances and his passion in the Ryder Cup, spoke to Gulf News about what he called a "sticky situation" surrounding player payments, but ultimately feels they "don't need money to drive us to go play the Ryder Cup".

Although not officially confirmed, reports suggest that the PGA of America has agreed to pay Team USA $400,000 a man to play in next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Opinion is divided on the touchy subject, with Paul McGinley among those vehemently against it and Rory McIlroy saying he would happily pay for the privilege of playing in a Ryder Cup.

Conversely, former USA player Hunter Mahan told Golf Monthly why he agrees with the payments, but that's not a view shared by Reed.

“In the past, when I was part of Ryder Cups, none of the players or caddies were ever sitting there and talking about whether we got paid or not. None of us could really care," Reed told Gulf News at the International Series Qatar.

“All we cared about was playing the Ryder Cup, representing your country, going out and playing against Europe, and hopefully bringing the cup home or keeping the cup.

“That tournament is so much more than getting paid. We don't need money to drive us to go play the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup or Olympics.

“What drives us to play in those events is going out and playing for something way bigger than just yourself."

Patrick Reed was a recent winner at the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reed also sees some trouble ahead regarding Keegan Bradley making his captain's picks, which would ultimately cost players not chosen $400,000.

“Honestly, if it comes down to picks and that determines whether a guy gets paid or not, I don’t like that. I don't like that at all," Reed added.

“Guys grind so hard. Every two years, you're grinding so hard to try to make that team, so if you're one of those guys that's inside the top 12 and then you get left out, and then on top of it, you lose money for it, especially that much money - $400k is a lot of money.

“I don't know how that would all happen and take care of itself, but I don't like it personally.

“To sit there and think, ‘oh man, I played well enough to be inside the top 12 but didn’t get picked and lost money for it’ - that just, to me, doesn't sit well."