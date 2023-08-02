'It's A Great Surprise' - PGA Tour Pro 'Thankful' Tiger Woods Is Joining Policy Board

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kevin Streelman says Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour Policy Board was “a great surprise” and shows just how much the 15-time Major champion cares about the game.

Streelman is a 16-year veteran of the PGA Tour and a long-time member of the Player Advisory Council so is well versed about the inner workings of the Tour, but says things have changed big time.

The superstars of golf never really got involved in serving on boards and councils behind the scenes, but with all that is happening in modern men’s pro golf all the big guns are now doing their bit.

And none are bigger than Woods, who will now join the PGA Tour’s Policy Board as a Player Director – adding his huge gravitas to proceedings to work for the players throughout negotiations to settle on the final deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Commissioner Jay Monahan responded to calls from players to get Woods involved as they seek clear transparency moving forward – and Streelman says that getting Tiger involved has given everyone a huge boost.

“He (Tiger) reached out to all of us a few days ago and said that he wanted to do a quick phone call with all the PAC members and Player Directors, “ Streelman told Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.

“We had no idea what to expect but we’re all pleasantly surprise and thankful he’s willing to do this, to step into the governance side of things and to have the players, sponsors and the fans’ back shows that he really cares about our product and the future of it and wants to be involved in governance going forward. I think it’s pretty cool.”

Streelman has been in and around the governance side of things for 15 years, but says it’s now massively changed with all the big names getting involved.

“I started going on the PAC in 2008/2009 when Phil and Tiger, clearly they spoke with Tim (Finchem, previous PGA Tour commissioner) behind the scenes a great amount, but publicly and being the face of behind the scenes stuff as far as PAC and board membership they weren’t as involved, the superstar side of things.

“Now to see guys like Jordan Spieth coming onto the board – Jon Rahm being on the PAC with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns – it’s really changed and it just shows how much they care.

"It's just going to make our product as good as possible."@TigerWoods is joining the @PGATOUR Policy Board, a place Kevin Streelman knows well as a member of the PAC.What does it mean? @Streels54 tells Drew & Dre on Gravy & The Sleeze.@thesleezyman | @Andres_Gonzales pic.twitter.com/5yca39wGzXAugust 1, 2023 See more

“For Tiger to do this was not what we were expecting but it’s not even a pleasant surprise, it’s a great surprise and I even think the Tour’s excited for it too.

“It’s just going to make our product as good as possible, try to get some sort of unity and great golf to our fans out there and at the same time knowing everyone has our best interest as a player on Tour is really important as well.”