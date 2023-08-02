'It's A Great Surprise' - PGA Tour Pro 'Thankful' Tiger Woods Is Joining Policy Board
PGA Tour veteran Kevin Streelman is delighted Tiger Woods has agreed to join the Policy Board and feels it's a big boost knowing he'll "have the players' back" in discussions
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kevin Streelman says Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour Policy Board was “a great surprise” and shows just how much the 15-time Major champion cares about the game.
Streelman is a 16-year veteran of the PGA Tour and a long-time member of the Player Advisory Council so is well versed about the inner workings of the Tour, but says things have changed big time.
The superstars of golf never really got involved in serving on boards and councils behind the scenes, but with all that is happening in modern men’s pro golf all the big guns are now doing their bit.
And none are bigger than Woods, who will now join the PGA Tour’s Policy Board as a Player Director – adding his huge gravitas to proceedings to work for the players throughout negotiations to settle on the final deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.
Commissioner Jay Monahan responded to calls from players to get Woods involved as they seek clear transparency moving forward – and Streelman says that getting Tiger involved has given everyone a huge boost.
“He (Tiger) reached out to all of us a few days ago and said that he wanted to do a quick phone call with all the PAC members and Player Directors, “ Streelman told Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.
“We had no idea what to expect but we’re all pleasantly surprise and thankful he’s willing to do this, to step into the governance side of things and to have the players, sponsors and the fans’ back shows that he really cares about our product and the future of it and wants to be involved in governance going forward. I think it’s pretty cool.”
Streelman has been in and around the governance side of things for 15 years, but says it’s now massively changed with all the big names getting involved.
“I started going on the PAC in 2008/2009 when Phil and Tiger, clearly they spoke with Tim (Finchem, previous PGA Tour commissioner) behind the scenes a great amount, but publicly and being the face of behind the scenes stuff as far as PAC and board membership they weren’t as involved, the superstar side of things.
“Now to see guys like Jordan Spieth coming onto the board – Jon Rahm being on the PAC with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns – it’s really changed and it just shows how much they care.
"It's just going to make our product as good as possible."@TigerWoods is joining the @PGATOUR Policy Board, a place Kevin Streelman knows well as a member of the PAC.What does it mean? @Streels54 tells Drew & Dre on Gravy & The Sleeze.@thesleezyman | @Andres_Gonzales pic.twitter.com/5yca39wGzXAugust 1, 2023
“For Tiger to do this was not what we were expecting but it’s not even a pleasant surprise, it’s a great surprise and I even think the Tour’s excited for it too.
“It’s just going to make our product as good as possible, try to get some sort of unity and great golf to our fans out there and at the same time knowing everyone has our best interest as a player on Tour is really important as well.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Who Is Celine Boutier's Caddie?
The French golfer recently claimed her first Major at the Evian Championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
How Ellesse Are Challenging On Course Tradition With Bold And Daring Style
The iconic ski and tennis apparel brand has been making waves in the golf world over recent years
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'Awesome News' - Mickelson Reacts To Tiger Joining PGA Tour Policy Board
Phil Mickelson says Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour Policy Board is "awesome news" as a sign of the players having more say in their own future
By Paul Higham Published
-
Win $100 In Mastercard Rewards By Taking On PXG's GEN6 Driver Challenge
PXG are challenging golfers to see if they can out hit their newest driver model, the GEN6
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
LIV Golf Launches Free-To-Play Fantasy Game
LIV Golf Fantasy allows players to choose their own team and players from the 2023 roster for a chance to win prizes
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I'm Really Not Playing That Poorly' - Justin Thomas Confident Of Reviving Season
The two-time PGA Champion faces a make-or-break performance to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘He Takes The Future Of The PGA Tour Very Seriously’ – Thomas On Woods Policy Board Move
Justin Thomas has given his backing to the appointment of Tiger Woods as a Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Joins PGA Tour Policy Board In Wake Of PIF Merger
The 15-time Major winner has joined as a Player Director in the wake of the PGA Tour's shock merger with the PIF
By Mike Hall Published
-
'An Absolute Dream Come True' - Celine Boutier On Debut Major Glory
The French golfer triumphed in front of a home crowd to win her first Major championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Royal County Down To Host 2024 Irish Open
The spectacular Northern Irish links is regarded as one of the best golf courses in the world
By Ed Carruthers Published