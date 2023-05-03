Italian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

A DP World Tour event with greater significance than many takes place at the venue for this year’s Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

The biennial tournament is less than five months away, and many players have the opportunity to continue accumulating Ryder Cup points in their effort to qualify automatically.

One of those is the defending champion, Robert MacIntrye. The Scot stunned Matt Fitzpatrick last year with a brilliant final round of 64 to force a playoff, which he eventually won with a birdie on the first extra hole. MacIntyre has been in excellent recent form, too, with top 10 finishes in each of his last three outings, including a tie for seventh in last week’s Korea Championship.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald is also in this week’s field, and, with six captain’s picks available to the 45-year-old, MacIntyre will be aiming to stay firmly in his thinking by producing another solid performance and demonstrating his command of the course. As well as Donald, his Vice Captains Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts and home favourite Edoardo Molinari also play.

Other players who will have September’s tournament in mind include German Yannik Paul, Frenchman Victor Perez and Spaniard Jorge Campillo, who are all relatively well set in the European Ryder Cup Points List as they aim to keep themselves in contention for automatic qualification.

Paul had successive runner-up finishes in the Thailand Classic and Hero Indian Open, and followed those performances up with a tie for sixth in the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, and he’ll be looking for another impressive display this week.

As for Perez, he finished third in this tournament last year and won January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Meanwhile, Campillo has achieved four top-10 finishes in a row, including a win in the Magical Kenya Open in March, so each player will be confident of further success this week.

As well as MacIntrye, another former winner of the event is Nicolai Hojgaard, who claimed victory by one shot in 2021, and he also appears after finishing tied for 33rd in last week’s Mexico Open on the PGA Tour. One of the players Hojgaard edged out that year was Pole Adrian Meronk, and he plays too, along with the Dane’s twin, Rasmus.

Other players with aspirations of making the Ryder Cup team include 2018 Italian Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen and Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello.

The tournament, which is also the first of the season taking place in Europe, has a purse of $3.25m with $552,500 going to the winner.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Italian Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800

Italian Open Field 2023

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Pietro Bovari

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Emanuele Canonica

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Gregorio De Leo

Alejandro Del Rey

Enrico Di Nitto

Luke Donald

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Marco Florioli

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Grégory Havret

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Mikko Korhonen

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Stefano Mazzoli

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Andrea Romano

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Andrea Saracino

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Jacopo Vecchi Fossa

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Aron Zemmer

Where Is The 2023 Italian Open? The 2023 Italian Open is taking place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, the venue for September’s Ryder Cup. Players will find a course with undulations, lots of water and a generous number of bunkers guarding its greens.