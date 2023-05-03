Italian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Defending champion Robert MacIntyre will be one of several players hoping to impress Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald
A DP World Tour event with greater significance than many takes place at the venue for this year’s Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
The biennial tournament is less than five months away, and many players have the opportunity to continue accumulating Ryder Cup points in their effort to qualify automatically.
One of those is the defending champion, Robert MacIntrye. The Scot stunned Matt Fitzpatrick last year with a brilliant final round of 64 to force a playoff, which he eventually won with a birdie on the first extra hole. MacIntyre has been in excellent recent form, too, with top 10 finishes in each of his last three outings, including a tie for seventh in last week’s Korea Championship.
Team Europe captain Luke Donald is also in this week’s field, and, with six captain’s picks available to the 45-year-old, MacIntyre will be aiming to stay firmly in his thinking by producing another solid performance and demonstrating his command of the course. As well as Donald, his Vice Captains Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts and home favourite Edoardo Molinari also play.
Other players who will have September’s tournament in mind include German Yannik Paul, Frenchman Victor Perez and Spaniard Jorge Campillo, who are all relatively well set in the European Ryder Cup Points List as they aim to keep themselves in contention for automatic qualification.
Paul had successive runner-up finishes in the Thailand Classic and Hero Indian Open, and followed those performances up with a tie for sixth in the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, and he’ll be looking for another impressive display this week.
As for Perez, he finished third in this tournament last year and won January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Meanwhile, Campillo has achieved four top-10 finishes in a row, including a win in the Magical Kenya Open in March, so each player will be confident of further success this week.
As well as MacIntrye, another former winner of the event is Nicolai Hojgaard, who claimed victory by one shot in 2021, and he also appears after finishing tied for 33rd in last week’s Mexico Open on the PGA Tour. One of the players Hojgaard edged out that year was Pole Adrian Meronk, and he plays too, along with the Dane’s twin, Rasmus.
Other players with aspirations of making the Ryder Cup team include 2018 Italian Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen and Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello.
The tournament, which is also the first of the season taking place in Europe, has a purse of $3.25m with $552,500 going to the winner.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
Italian Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$552,500
|2nd
|$357,500
|3rd
|$204,750
|4th
|$162,500
|5th
|$137,800
|6th
|$113,750
|7th
|$97,500
|8th
|$81,250
|9th
|$72,800
|10th
|$65,000
|11th
|$59,800
|12th
|$55,900
|13th
|$52,325
|14th
|$49,725
|15th
|$47,775
|16th
|$45,825
|17th
|$43,875
|18th
|$41,925
|19th
|$40,300
|20th
|$39,000
|21st
|$37,700
|22nd
|$36,725
|23rd
|$35,750
|24th
|$34,775
|25th
|$33,800
|26th
|$32,825
|27th
|$31,850
|28th
|$30,875
|29th
|$29,900
|30th
|$28,925
|31st
|$27,950
|32nd
|$26,975
|33rd
|$26,000
|34th
|$25,025
|35th
|$24,050
|36th
|$23,075
|37th
|$22,425
|38th
|$21,775
|39th
|$21,125
|40th
|$20,475
|41st
|$19,825
|42nd
|$19,175
|43rd
|$18,525
|44th
|$17,875
|45th
|$17,225
|46th
|$16,575
|47th
|$15,925
|48th
|$15,275
|49th
|$14,625
|50th
|$13,975
|51st
|$13,325
|52nd
|$12,675
|53rd
|$12,025
|54th
|$11,375
|55th
|$11,050
|56th
|$10,725
|57th
|$10,400
|58th
|$10,075
|59th
|$9,750
|60th
|$9,425
|61st
|$9,100
|62nd
|$8,775
|63rd
|$8,450
|64th
|$8,125
|65th
|$7,800
Italian Open Field 2023
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Pietro Bovari
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Emanuele Canonica
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Gregorio De Leo
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Enrico Di Nitto
- Luke Donald
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Marco Florioli
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Grégory Havret
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Mikko Korhonen
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Andrea Romano
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Andrea Saracino
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Aron Zemmer
Where Is The 2023 Italian Open?
The 2023 Italian Open is taking place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, the venue for September’s Ryder Cup. Players will find a course with undulations, lots of water and a generous number of bunkers guarding its greens.
Who Won The 2022 Italian Open?
In 2022, Robert MacIntyre produced an excellent final round of 64 that included 10 birdies to force a playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick. Another birdie on the first playoff hole proved enough for the Scot to take the title.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
