'It Doesn't Mean The World To Me' - Akshay Bhatia Says 'Main Focus' Is Winning Majors Despite Closing In On Second PGA Tour Title
The 22-year-old is four strokes ahead at the Valero Texas Open and would book his spot at The Masters with a victory
Most golfers would be ecstatic at the thought of being a two-time winner on the PGA Tour prior to their 23rd birthday, but Akshay Bhatia isn't 'most golfers' and appears to hold a different view.
The 22-year-old Californian won last summer's Barracuda Championship - the PGA Tour's alternative event to The Open - and is currently in the ideal position to claim an even bigger scalp at the 2024 Valero Texas Open. One that would punch his ticket to The Masters.
Bhatia is four strokes ahead of Denny McCarthy in second place and seven shots in front of Brendon Todd plus the rest of the field at TPC San Antonio.
Yet, while a victory would be a significant achievement for Bhatia, he revealed after a third round of 68 that it is more of a means to an end in relation to his ultimate career aspirations.
Asked what winning the tournament would mean to him, Bhatia replied: "Just, you know, if I win, that's great. I mean, it gets me closer to my goal. Yeah, it doesn't mean the world to me.
"I didn't grow up [dreaming of] playing on the PGA Tour necessarily to win just PGA Tour events, I grew up playing and dreaming of winning majors. That's kind of my main focus for the years to come."
That's not to say that the Californian isn't nervous or doesn't care about trying to close the deal - far from it.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Bhatia revealed he has relied on wise words from not only his caddie, Ryan Jamison but also his psychologist between rounds as he seeks to become the youngest wire-to-wire winner on the PGA Tour since Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters.
He said: "I was never calm today and it was the hardest thing to deal with. It's just so hard, you feel so tense and all these things in your stomach, your mind can kind of go one way. I kept to my game plan. I tried to talk as much as I could to my caddie.
"I was talking to my psychologist last night and even this morning, just all the stories that what could happen, what if I lose the lead, what if this lead goes to 10. So many things are in your mind.
"There's a couple things that he told me that really stuck and I just truly stuck to what I was trying to do this week... and my goals for future months to come. Whether I win tomorrow or not, it's closer to my goal of where I want to be in a couple months."
With a win tomorrow, Akshay Bhatia would be the youngest wire-to-wire winner on the PGA Tour since Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters.April 6, 2024
Bhatia also shared that he has started writing a message on his wrist before each day's play - a reminder of what he must focus on in order to succeed. During Saturday's round, the message read "race my race", with the 22-year-old sharing why.
He said: "I'm just going at my own pace, focusing on myself, keeping the blinders right in front of me. I look at that all the time because you can get caught up in a lot of things out here and if I'm just kind of doing my own thing and trying not to let outside stuff bother me, then I just can focus on myself and whatever the outcome is, it is."
Bhatia tees off in the final group alongside McCarthy and Todd at 11:30am CDT (5:30pm BST) on Sunday.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Jordan Spieth Intentionally Hits Onto TPC San Antonio Clubhouse Roof In Clever Rules Hack
The Texan found himself in trouble on the par 5 18th but almost dug himself out of trouble in wild style
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Designed Augusta National?
The legendary course was originally designed by renowned architect Dr Alister MacKenzie
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Jordan Spieth Intentionally Hits Onto TPC San Antonio Clubhouse Roof In Clever Rules Hack
The Texan found himself in trouble on the par 5 18th but almost dug himself out of trouble in wild style
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
WATCH: Ludvig Aberg Drives Par Four... Despite His Clubhead Breaking
Ludvig Aberg had an unusual moment off the tee in the third round of the Valero Texas Open
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Rory McIlroy Watches On In Commentary As Former Major Champion Snaps Putter
Rory McIlroy had to improvise in the booth when 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker broke his putter
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy Was Two Seconds Away From A Penalty Stroke At The Valero Texas Open
The World No.2 narrowly avoided a penalty stroke at the Valero Texas Open after his ball was overhanging the hole before dropping just in time
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'What In The World Is Going On?' - Jordan Spieth's Makes Ace And A Seven During Wild First Round At The Valero Texas Open
The three-time Major-winning Texan experienced a tumultuous opening round at TPC San Antonio - capped off with a hole-in-one at the iconic 16th
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
McIlroy Adds New 'More Responsive' Prototype Iron To His Bag Ahead Of The Masters
The four-time Major winner will have a new club in his bag for this week's Valero Texas Open
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Justin Thomas To Team Up With Cantlay’s Former Caddie After Split With Jim 'Bones' Mackay
The American will have a new man on the bag at the first men's Major of the year
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Texas Children's Houston Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Stephan Jaeger Wins After Scottie Scheffler Misses Putt
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler missed a putt at the last chasing three PGA Tour victories in a row as Stephan Jaeger triumphed
By James Nursey Last updated