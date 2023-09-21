'It Cleanses Me' - DJ Khaled Reveals How Golf Has Changed His Life

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

American DJ and record producer, DJ Khaled, has revealed how golf has helped him to lose weight and improve his overall health.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Khaled Mohamed Khaled, known professionally as DJ Khaled, explained his passion for the game is having a positive impact on his life.

Talking about his golf game, the self-made DJ, said: “It’s a never-ending story recall. You just keep getting better. Or you might have days where it’s just [OK], but while you’re [playing] through all that, you still have to find this place called calm.”

Most golfers will be able to resonate with this last point, and many players will have experienced the same benefits the 47-year-old has.

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) A photo posted by on

After waking up in the morning, the golf fanatic says he kisses his wife and kids before heading to the golf course, a routine that has helped him to shed 20 pounds.

“I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business,” he told Us. “It’s so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me. It’s almost like going in the ocean without going in the ocean.”

DJ Khaled, who has nearly 37.5 million followers on Instagram, is known for sharing his passion on social media, which made him the perfect personality to team up with Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, for a piece of pre tournament content.

When @LukeDonald met @DJKhaled 🤝📺: https://t.co/X4QdERBWtq pic.twitter.com/1I9Zl3ItOqSeptember 15, 2023 See more

The meeting between the pair occurred at DJ Khaled’s Miami home, and within the interview the “God Did” singer further talked about his deep affection for golf, describing it as a “difficult, but beautiful”.

In his interview with Us, he also revealed how his golf addiction is starting to spread through the family.

“My two boys, they love golf – Asahd and Aalam – they’re six and three and they love golf. When they’re not in school on the weekends or holidays, they go play golf with dad. And that’s a beautiful thing to do to be able to play golf with my boys and just kick it.”