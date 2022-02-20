Hannah Green Becomes First Woman To Win A Professional Mixed-Gender Event

The world no. 30 produced a classy five-under-par final round to claim the $200,000 TPS Murray River and, in the process, become the first woman to win a 72-hole mixed gender tournament on any of the world’s leading golf tours.

“It feels amazing,” Green said following her round. “I wasn’t going to play here [after winning last week’s Vic Open]. I was going to go home to Perth but I think things happen for a reason.

“Hopefully I can continue this momentum for the rest of my season. I want to be in the top 10 in the world and I think I can achieve that.”

Back-to-back wins = back-to-back shoeys from @hannahgreengolf 🏆😍#TPSMurrayRiver | #WebexPlayersSeries | @WPGATour pic.twitter.com/35K9AbKdzSFebruary 20, 2022 See more

Following her victory at last week's Vic Open, Green came in to the tournament in great form and, after three superb rounds, the 25-year-old found herself in a four-way share of the lead with Blake Collyer, Matt Millar and Andrew Evans.

However, on a day where the wind conditions were slightly less than favourable, it was Green who prevailed, taming the Cobram Barooga Golf Club with a fine display to secure the historic title.

After a solid front nine, the pivotal moment came at the par-5 10th, with the Australian chipping in for an eagle and a three shot advantage. Down the stretch, nobody could catch her, with her tournament score of 20-under-par good enough for a four shot win.

Green's biggest win came at the 2019 Women's PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament, which is part of the innovative Webex Players Series, was introduced at the start of 2021 and has men and women competing in the same field, from adjusted tees, for the same prize purse and one trophy as part of the PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour schedules.

Before the event, the best previous finish by a woman in a Webex Players Series tournament had been Su Oh’s tie for third at TPS Victoria last year.