Is This The Ultimate Golfer's Dream House? Impressive Golfing Property Up For Sale
Quite possibly the most impressive piece of private golfing real estate, which encompasses a sumptuous house as well as top-notch indoor and outdoor practice facilities, is on the market in Kent for £2.25m
What forms a hugely impressive golfing compound belongs to none other than Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach, Paul Foston and includes glorious offices and coaching facilities in a magnificent, totally private and tranquil setting.
The property could be a dream for a small business owner and golf coach, a keen amateur golfer or even a golf pro looking to have top-quality practice facilities right on their doorstep.
With business areas housed in two 15th-century and 18th-century barns, there's a stately home atmosphere from the outside but a state-of-the-art golfing facility look once inside.
Priced at £2.25m, it has everything needed to run a golf business while also living in the lap of luxury - or for the more well-off just a paradise of a home for a keen golfer.
The five bedrooms and five bathrooms of the house are all, as you would expect, kitted out to the highest standard - as is the kitchen with all the mod cons you'd want for a house of this scope.
There are a lot of houses that can offer that and also the two acres of gardens surrounding the property, but there can't be many, if any, that have such golfing goodness included.
Check out the gallery below for more details...
With office facilities to run business affairs from, it's the practice facilities, which are as good as they come, that are the real selling point - with any pro on any tour around the world well serviced by them.
Designed by the owner himself, they include a 1800sq foot Huxley chipping green & 900sq foot championship putting green, a splash bunker, a 6ft St Andrews revetted bunker and a challenging undulating short game area. And all of this practice can be done in their own privacy and seclusion with relaxing gardens also including a couple of ponds to walk around to relieve any stress of having to work on this most frustrating of sports.
So, it could be a millionaire's playground, a new home for a golfing business or a new base for a successful pro golfer to set up home in leafy Kent.
So if you know any of the above - send them to the property's webpage for more details.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
