Is There Too Much Golf On TV? Rickie Fowler Floats Off-Season Idea To Create More Of A Demand
Rickie Fowler says that having golf on TV almost every weekend could be diluting the sport, but says an off-season could help create more of a demand for fans
Is there too much golf on TV? Rickie Fowler thinks there might be, and feels having more of an off-season could be one way for the sport to attract more viewers.
Fowler voiced his two main concerns about the future of golf ahead of the Cognizant Classic, saying the PGA Tour has to both make the sport a better watch on television, while at the same time creating the desire to watch golf.
Whether it be new formats, better technology or production, Fowler says that along with new PGA Tour investors SSG "we've got to figure out a better way to entertain our fans and it come across better on TV" - but that's not the only problem.
Having wall-to-wall golf available to watch almost every week of the year, while great for some fans, could mean result in "the product potentially diluted with how much golf is available" according to Fowler.
"If the season is kind of where it's at with the January to August, is there ways to do different things in the fall," Fowler said of his off-season idea.
"We kind of have to create the want for golf. Right now you can basically watch golf every week of the year for the most part. There's not really an off-season.
"I feel like with other sports, people can't wait for football preseason to start up, and that's just preseason. The games don't really matter a whole lot.
"Something along those lines to create a little bit more of a demand for golf because depending on how you want to talk about it, is the product potentially diluted with how much golf is available?"
Fowler is not a fan of changing format for regular PGA Tour events, and wants the traditional 72-hole competition with a cut, but acknowledges that the sport could be presented differently on TV.
And that's where he hopes the involvement of investors SSG and their expertise in other sports could help.
"I think within reason [there could be format changes], but at the same time, it's also a very traditional sport with traditional tournaments, 72 holes, cut going into the weekend," Fowler added.
Rickie Fowler says having a true "off-season" would create more demand for golf.Do you agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LhW83mPWxqFebruary 28, 2024
"I feel like ultimately we're in the entertainment business, and we've got to figure out a better way to entertain our fans and it come across better on TV.
"How we do that, I don't exactly know, but like I said, I feel like with the people that are involved, I definitely trust the guys.
"I feel like the guys - especially since they're not just golf guys, I think they have enormous respect for the game of golf, but also they come from a lot of different avenues in sports and business, and I feel like they can help us kind of give direction on where we can or need to go."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
