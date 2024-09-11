Irish Open Win 'Would Be Up There With One Of The Biggest' For Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is desperate to erase the bad memories of The Open at Royal Portrush by winning the Irish Open at Royal County Down
As he looks to produce on home soil, Rory McIlroy says that winning this week's Irish Open at Royal County Down "would be up there with one of the biggest" tournaments he's ever won.
The four-time Major champion and multiple FexEd Cup winner is playing in Northern Ireland for the first time since Royal Portrush staged The Open in 2019.
McIlroy had a nightmare first round but then a rousing Friday when he was followed by a huge crowd as he valiantly battled to make the cut - just narrowly missing out in the end after an emotionally draining 18 holes.
The tears that followed in emotional post-round interviews showed just how much playing in Northern Ireland meant to McIlroy - and it's the same at this week's DP World Tour event.
"From an outsider it probably wouldn't maybe be as meaningful as some of the other wins that I've had, but for me it would be up there with one of the biggest ones I've ever had," McIlroy told UTV about how winning this week would feel.
McIlroy has won the Irish Open before, back in 2016 at The K Club in the Republic of Ireland, but that first round at Portrush still niggles away at him - even though the Friday is one of his fondest memories.
"I'll never forget those couple of days in Portrush, especially the Friday trying to make the cut and the support I got," McIlroy recalled.
"I always appreciate the unbelievable support I always get from home. I haven't played as well as I'd want to when I come back to play these events at home, but hopefully this year that can change."
As well as home support, McIlroy is hoping home comforts can give him a boost - which include playing on the glorious Royal County Down course he's played so many times over the years.
Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory says it would be a career highlight to win the Irish Open at Royal County Down. He's been speaking to @RuthGorman_UTV pic.twitter.com/hvqOgbqeHkSeptember 9, 2024
"Staying at my own house and seeing my friends, I've only been here a day but it's been great," he added.
"I love coming back and playing, even if it's just with my mates coming playing at RCD or Portrush.
"To be able to play a tournament here...I didn't do so well last time so trying to improve on that."
It's been recently announced that McIlroy will team up with Scottie Scheffler as a PGA Tour team to face LIV Golf duo Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in a special match.
McIlroy says that the event could be a good start in bringing the two factions of players back together on a more regular basis - as talks between the two sets of leadership groups continue to stall.
"I think, for the players, it's a way to try and capitalise on everything that's been going on," said McIlroy. "For golf to be as strong as it can be we need all the best players playing against each other more often and not just four times a year.
"If this match can help along the way of trying to get people back together then hopefully that's a good thing."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
