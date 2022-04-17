Mark Wahlberg’s Amazing Mansion And Golf Course Up For Sale

Do you have a spare $87.5 million lying around? Then Mark Wahlberg's house may be for you

Wahlberg poses with his putter
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Mark Wahlberg is one the most recognisable actors on the planet. He is also a well-known golf fan, with the American a part-owner of Flecha Azul Tequila, which was founded by PGA Tour player, Abraham Ancer, and Mexican entrepreneur, Aron Marquez.

The 50-year-old is regularly seen playing in Pro-Am events like the Sony Open in Hawaii, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Open, with Wahlberg's love of the game being so strong that he even has a five-hole golf course in his garden. Now though, that course and house is up for sale, with the asking price just shy of $90 million!

Wahlberg's mansion

For $87.5 million, this could be yours...

(Image credit: Anthony Barcelo)

On the market for $87.5 million, the mansion is located in the Beverly Park neighbourhood near Hollywood and was purchased by Wahlberg for $8.25 million in 2009. 

After purchasing the lot, the actor commissioned architect, Richard Landry, to build the home. Five years later, the house was finished and fitted with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, because why not I guess... an outdoor skate park, movie theatre, two-story wood-panelled library, a double-island kitchen, wine cellar, multiple bars and a massive gym.

If that wasn't enough, the house is also equipped with a five-hole golf course which was seen in a video at the beginning of this year. In the clip, Wahlberg and Ancer are taking each other on around the par 3 layout.

Rory and Wahlberg chat

Wahlberg and Rory McIlroy laugh on the fourth tee during the Pro-Am at the 2019 Genesis Open 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Wahlberg were to get the asking price of $87.5 million, it will be the second-biggest home sale in Southern California so far this year. The current record for 2022 is held by a mansion that was auctioned off for an eye-watering $141 million in March.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.