In The Mag: FREE Save Par Instruction Magazine, PLUS Matt Fitzpatrick Exclusive, Hojgaard Twins' Ball-Striking Masterclass, The Hottest New Gear & More...

A message from the editor:

With The Open and LIV golf dominating the headlines, Matt Fitzpatrick's fabulous US Open victory seems a long time ago now but it's still worth celebrating. I must confess that on the final nine at Brookline, when Will Zalatoris moved two ahead, I thought the game was up. But Fitzpatrick had far more confidence in his ability. To watch the turnaround and the way he closed out the tournament was hugely impressive.

Matt is an extremely grounded and unassuming individual who never gets ahead of himself. I remember when he secured his breakthrough win in the 2015 British Masters and was asked how he would spend the winnings. He joked about replacing the four-year-old Ford Mondeo he’d been driving.

He has his head screwed on and clear evidence of that comes in the shape of the excellent team he’s surrounded himself with in recent years, including caddie Billy Foster. Although Brookline was Billy’s first Major success, the veteran bagman offers a wealth of calm experience that’s proved invaluable to the young Englishman.

With so much negativity around the pro game, it’s been a breath of fresh air to enjoy such a positive story. I’ve no doubt there will be many more of those to come from Matt Fitzpatrick.

FREE 36-Page Save Par Instruction Mag

It’s likely that every golfer has faced issues with bunkers at some point. At its worst, bunker fear is a crippling affliction that impacts every area of the game; you know a trip to any trap will almost certainly end up in a blob, so your entire game centres around bunker avoidance. But fear not, we’ve enlisted the help of Golf Monthly’s Top 50 Coaches to boost your confidence from the sand. From basic bunker technique and drills to advice on 40-yard shots and how to play from wet sand, we have every angle covered when it comes to improving your bunker play.

Matt Fitzpatrick Exclusive

Matt Fitzpatrick's triumph at Brookline was the result of years of hard work and dedication. We sit down with the Englishman to discuss this journey and analyse what it is that sets him apart from his fellow pros when it comes to preparing for the big tournaments.

Bumper Instruction Section

This month we feature more than 20 pages of instruction from some of the UK's best coaches. We also meet two of Europe's hottest new stars, the Hojgaard twins, who give us their ball-striking masterclass.

The Best New Gear

We feature 16 pages of new gear and reviews, including a first look at the Ping ChipR and the new Zebra putter range, plus reviews of Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 putter, the FootJoy Pro SL Carbon 2022 shoe and much more.

Why I Love Golf

GM Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins explains how important golf has been for her over the years and why she’s on a mission to get more women playing this great game.

The Hojgaard Twins

Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard have been lighting up the tour with five wins between them, and many foresee a successful Ryder Cup pairing for decades to come. Kit Alexander spoke to them just before the British Masters.

Golf's Aladdin's Cave

Join us on our voyage of discovery to the vast stock room of Europe’s largest second-hand club store...

Life On Tour

Fergus Bisset speaks to Professor Daniel Bloyce, a lecturer on the sociology of sport, about the stresses faced by the modern professional.

The Best Courses You Can Play

We travel the world to bring you the best places to play both here and abroad. This month's highlights include a visit to Aberdovey in Wales (above), a tour of the Jurassic Coast, a trip to Puerto Rico and much more.