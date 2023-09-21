In The Mag: FREE Gear Fitting Guide, Shane Lowry & Justin Rose Exclusives, How Arnold Palmer Helped Shape The Open & Much More...

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A message from the editor, Neil Tappin:

For many years, there has been a vast room in the basement of our offices containing a library of large, red, leather books with bound volumes of every Golf Monthly issue dating back to the very first one, published in April 1911.

Every issue, plucked at random from these dusty shelves, has its own interesting tale to tell and for my part, it brings a new appreciation for the golfing feats of the game’s past champions. What’s more, through the lens of golf, the archive also tells a fascinating story about the history of our country over the last 112-years. The fact it has only ever really been available to those on the staff created a huge sense of privilege for the editorial team but it has also been a crying shame. It was hidden away and, to a certain extent, going to waste.

Thankfully, this is now no longer the case. I am thrilled to say that after a lengthy process of digitisation, the Golf Monthly archive is available to anyone with an interest in golf, history or both. In this issue, our resident historian Fergus Bisset has written about how Arnold Palmer, along with a host of other, less obvious factors, helped to ignite interest in the Open Championship during the ’60s, creating the momentum that has allowed it to grow into the huge sporting event we see today. Of course, the Golf Monthly archive was one of the resources he used to tell this story and you’ll find details of how to gain access for yourself here.

Below you'll find a few more of this month's highlights...

FREE Gear Fitting Magazine

In this free eight-page supplement, we head up to Ping’s HQ to offer three female golfers of different abilities the ultimate custom-fit experience.

Short-Game Masterclass

DP World and Challenge Tour pro Sam Hutsby runs through the various chipping and bunker shot options to master if you want to take your game to the next level.

Shane Lowry Exclusive

Michael Weston speaks to popular Irishman Shane Lowry, whose natural talent and dedication to his craft have propelled him to the upper echelons of the pro game.

The Best New Gear

This month we take a look at the new Callaway Apex Pro Series irons, run through the best package sets on the market, put the top remote electric trolleys of 2023 through their paces, plus lots more.

Justin Rose Exclusive

The former World No.1 and US Open champion offers up some tee-to-green tips, as well as advice for tackling the mental game.

Arnold Palmer & The Open Championship

It’s widely held that, with his victories in 1961 and 1962, Arnold Palmer was directly, if not solely, responsible for taking The Open to a different level. The reality is a little more complicated…

Rules Of Golf

Our regular rules section is there to make sure you don't get caught out on the course this season.

The Best Courses You Can Play

This month we take a trip to South Devon, visit Arklow in Ireland, tour Somerset and much more.

Rose Zhang Exclusive

Robin Barwick speaks to the phenomenon that is Rose Zhang and can’t help but draw comparisons between her and a certain Mr Woods...