'I’m Kicking Myself But Laughing At Myself' - Former Major Champion WDs From Phoenix Open After Missing Tee Time
Former US Open champion Lucas Glover made a big mistake reading a text message which cost him his spot in the WM Phoenix Open
Former US Open champion Lucas Glover was left red faced after withdrawing from the WM Phoenix Open due to missing his tee time.
The 44-year-old said he read a text message with his tee time on wrongly, and was still in his hotel room when officials contacted him to say he was about to miss his tee time at TPC Scottsdale.
Glover was scheduled to tee off at 08.26 ET but was still inside his hotel when he was contacted as it dawned on him that he'd made a huge mistake.
“I just mis-read my text messages [with his tee time],” Glover told Golf Channel. “I’m kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time.”
A PGA Tour veteran with six wins and that one Major championship victory at the 2009 US Open at Bethpage, Glover has never before missed his tee time.
It's not something you'd expect to happen to such an experienced player, who although is smiling now will not be pleased to miss out on one of the most exciting tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.
Instead, first alternate Ryo Hisatsune replaced Glover in the field and will tackle TPC Scottsdale and the famed stadium hole at the 16th.
Glover had a resurgence in form at the end of last season, winning back-to-back tournaments at the Wyndham Championship and St. Jude Classic to spark talk of a shock Ryder Cup selection.
After missing out on Zach Johnson's team for Rome, Glover has failed to bag a top 10 finish since his St Jude victory, and has gone T29, missed cut and T58 in three starts this year.
Missing the WM Phoenix Open altogether will not help him find some form.
