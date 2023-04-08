'I'm Glad We Stopped' - Koepka Says Masters Suspension Was 'Spot On'

Brooks Koepka was happy that play was called on Saturday afternoon at The Masters after what was a brutal day of weather at Augusta National.

Round two of the first Major of the year had to be finished this morning due to lightning on Friday, with players who still had to finish their second rounds faced with much colder conditions and heavy rain.

Koepka wasn't one of them, but he was out in the final group on Saturday where the weather was just as bad. By the time he, Jon Rahm and Sam Bennett got to the 7th green, it was essentially flooded and play was suspended for the rest of the day.

"It's obviously super difficult," Koepka said of the conditions. "Ball's not going anywhere. You've got rain to deal with, and it's freezing cold. It doesn't make it easy. You've got to make some pressure putts. You know it was going to be a difficult day. You've just got to grind through it and try to salvage something."

The four-time Major winner said his bunker shot on the 7th and final hole of the day skidded a little and he thought that the right call was made to bring the players back tomorrow morning, where he has a tricky par putt to navigate and then 29 holes left to complete to try and hold off Jon Rahm to win his first Green Jacket and fifth Major.

"That 7th green was soaked," Brooks Koepka said. "It was very tough. I thought I hit a good bunker shot, and it looked like it just skidded on the water. So I'm glad we stopped.

"I think it was spot on. Maybe I couldn't have hit that bunker shot on 7, but at the end of the day, it's fine. I'm okay with it."

Koepka managed to double his lead in the six holes of round three. Having started at 12-under, two clear of Rahm, he ended the day 13-under and four ahead of the Spaniard who had dropped to nine-under.

US amateur champion Sam Bennett is in third at six under, with Cantlay, Fitzpatrick, Morikawa and Hovland all at five-under.