'I'm Glad Someone Has Got That Giant Monkey Off My Back - Foster Reacts To Major Win

After an unbelievable final day at the US Open, it was Matt Fitzpatrick who came out on top, with a thrilling final round 68 giving him a one shot win over Will Zalatoris.

Picking up his first Major title, Fitzpatrick was obviously emotional. However, someone who perhaps was more emotional was his caddie, Billy Foster who, after 40 years of caddying, finally picked up his first Major win, with the experienced caddy barely able to contain his emotion as Fitzpatrick claimed the victory.

Absolutely incredible, Matt Fitzpatrick, thanks for a brilliant end to Father's Day ⛳️ And to Billy Foster too, so close so many times, what a moment 🥲 #USOpen

Following the win, Foster spoke to Henni Koyack at Sky Sports, with the caddy stating he was: "Unbelievably emotional," and "glad someone has got that giant monkey off my back. Actually, it's more like a b****y gorilla off my back, never mind a monkey!"

Despite claiming a number of titles whilst on the bag for legends of the game, Foster has always been denied that illusive Major. However, thanks to some brilliance from Fitzpatrick, it was an emotional win, with Foster adding: "It means a lot. Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, Seve, they've had their chances over the years and Bjorn (Thomas Bjorn). I was caddying for him that day when he left it in the bunker at Sandwich and that really hurt. I thought about it for six months and it broke my heart. That has put a lot of bad memories to bed. It means everything!

"I knew that coming here (US Open) he would have another chance and at St Andrews he would have another chance. I knew he was good enough to win a Major and this week he has played unbelievable and he's not putted his best which is incredible really."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick becomes the third Englishman to secure the US Open, following in the footsteps of Justin Rose and Tony Jacklin. Not only that, but the 27-year-old joins Jack Nicklaus in becoming only the second player to win the US Amateur and the US Open on the very same course!