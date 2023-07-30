'I’m Getting Calls About Other Players Wanting To Come' - Norman Addresses LIV Future

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Since the announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, it is unclear as to what the future holds for LIV Golf, with multiple rumours circulating over the past few months.

Back in mid-July, documents released showed that the PGA Tour plans for Greg Norman to have no part to play in LIV Golf if the PIF deal goes through. However, according to a report in the Washington Post, it seems that both LIV and Norman aren't going anywhere.

Speaking at a business conference in New York City, which was playing host to over 100 brands and advertising agencies, Norman reportedly stated that the league is staying put, adding: "Just continue on the pathway where we are right now."

Previously, Norman has claimed that it's only a matter of time until more top talent joins LIV Golf. That was back in April, before the merger news but, at the conference in New York City, the Australian reiterated those claims, stating: "I’m getting calls today about other players wanting to come. Been getting a lot of interest from that myself, personally."

Along with those claims, the merger means that there could be potential for all the major tours to work together, something which Norman agreed with at the conference. "The hurdles have been removed in a lot of ways," he said. "Now people see that, oh, like we’ve always said from Day 1, we want to stand shoulder to shoulder. We want to be supportive of the golfing ecosystem. We want to grow the golfing ecosystem. Our platform is different than the PGA Tour’s platform... Is there room for both of us? One hundred percent, and they’re realising that now.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Norman chat during a practice round prior to the 2023 Saudi International (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player that we know for sure who won't be interested in joining LIV Golf anytime soon is Rory McIlroy, with the four-time Major winner previously stating he "still hates LIV" and that "if LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on Earth I would retire, that’s how I feel about it."